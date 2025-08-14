Military aircraft communication avionics Market Expanding With $32.9 Billion at 4.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military aircraft communication avionics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Military aircraft communication avionics Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size of military aircraft communication avionics has experienced stable growth. Projected growth rates indicate an increase from $26.23 billion in 2024 to $27.32 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the necessity for secure, interoperable communication, increased complexity in military missions, worldwide initiatives for military modernization, the rise in unmanned aerial vehicles, and the military's transition towards network-centric warfare.

The market size of military aircraft communication avionics is predicted to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years, with a projection to reach $32.9 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 4.8%. The augmentation during the predicted period could be linked to improvements in command and control systems integration, more robust cybersecurity measures, shifts in global geopolitics and threat scenarios, integration with future airborne platforms, and elevated demand for multi-domain operations. The forecast period is expected to see significant trends such as the incorporation of software-defined radios (SDRs), sophisticated airborne networks of the future, progressive data link technologies, enhanced integration of voice and data, and the adoption of anti-jamming technologies.

Download a free sample of the military aircraft communication avionics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9094&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Military aircraft communication avionics Market?

The growth of the military aircraft communication avionics market is anticipated to surge due to the rise in the defense budget. Also referred to as the expenditure spent on military activities, the defense budget comprises of funds earmarked for maintaining armed force or other defense mechanisms. Factors such as the size of an entity’s economy, other financial pressures on the entity, and the government's or the public's readiness to finance such military ventures play a major role in determining the defense budget. Hence, it enhances an entity's capacity to support military activities including military aircraft communication avionics. For instance, the Solna-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported in April 2022 that Russia had upped its military expenditure by 2.9% in 2021, bringing it up to $65.9 billion in 2022 to strengthen its forces near Ukraine's border. As a result, higher defense budgets stimulate the growth of the military aircraft communication avionics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military aircraft communication avionics Market?

Major players in the Military aircraft communication avionics include:

• L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• BAE Systems Plc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Genesys Aero systems

• Moog Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Military aircraft communication avionics Industry?

Technological evolution is a leading trend becoming more prevalent in the military aircraft communication avionics industry. Significant corporations in this market are unveiling cutting-edge technologies to maintain their market status. For instance, Elbit Systems, an Israeli-based firm within the military aircraft communication avionics market, launched a revolutionary technological vision suite for military helicopters, representing fifth-generation aircraft technology, in July 2022. The innovative suite integrates an advanced sensor array, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission computer, and a distinctive Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) system. This technology equips pilots with a vivid, real-time, color, wide field of view even under adverse weather and visibility conditions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Military aircraft communication avionics Market Segments

The military aircraft communication avionics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Antenna, Receiver, Transmitter, Display And Processors

2) By Aircraft Type: Training Aircraft And Helicopters, Combat Aircraft, Special Mission Aircraft, Tanker And Transport Aircraft, Combat Helicopters

3) By Solution: Satellite Communications(SATCOM), Very High Frequency(VHF) And Ultra High Frequency(UHF), High Frequency(HF) And MF(Medium Frequency)

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Antenna: Communication Antennas, Navigation Antennas, Surveillance Antennas

2) By Receiver: VHF Or UHF Receivers, Satellite Communication Receivers, ELINT Or INT Receivers

3) By Transmitter: VHF Or UHF Transmitters, Satellite Communication Transmitters, Digital Transmitters

4) By Display And Processors: Control Displays, Data Processing Units, Integrated Display Systems

View the full military aircraft communication avionics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-aircraft-communication-avionics-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Military aircraft communication avionics Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the military aircraft communication avionics market and is expected to continue growing. The report on this market includes all the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military aircraft communication avionics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Displays Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-aircraft-engines-global-market-report

Military Electro Optics Or Infrared Eo Or Ir Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-electro-optics-or-infrared-eo-or-ir-systems-global-market-report

Military Land Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-land-vehicles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.