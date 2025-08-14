Comprehensive Report on the Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Homeland Security And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Through 2025?

The market size of homeland security and emergency management has seen significant growth in the past few years. Expected to rise from $751.61 billion in 2024 to $806.47 billion in 2025, this shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The continual expansion during the historic period can be linked to the increasing threats of global terrorism, the occurrence of natural disasters, need for critical infrastructure protection, rapid urbanization, and concerns over public safety.

The market size of homeland security and emergency management is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $1053.7 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be explained by factors such as the effects of climate change, readiness for biological threats, autonomous systems, global health crises, resilience of critical infrastructure, and community involvement and communication. Key trends during the forecast period are expected to involve cybersecurity and information exchange, border control and immigration management, partnerships between public and private entities, mobile and cloud-based solutions, counter-terrorism initiatives, and biometric and identity management solutions.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market?

The escalating danger of terrorist activities globally has a significant role in fostering the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market. Homeland security involves measures taken to ensure the safety and resilience of the homeland against terrorism, and the surge in threats from terrorist activities is foreseen to propel the expansion of the global homeland security market. For instance, data from OWID (our world in data) show that terrorism attacks have taken approximately 21,000 lives every year across the world over the years. Hence, the rising threats from terrorist activities are expected to spur the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market.

Which Players Dominate The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Homeland Security And Emergency Management include:

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Leidos

• The International Business Machines Corporation

• Teledyne Systems LLC

• BAE Systems PLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market?

The homeland security and emergency management market is experiencing a significant trend in technological development. To solidify their market positions, prominent firms in the homeland security arena are focusing on the creation of innovative technological strategies. The introduction of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning is prevalent, implementing features such as facial recognition, fifth-generation network technology, and chemical and biological detection to spot potential threats and offer solutions. An example is Darktrace, a UK firm specializing in cyber-defense, which introduced PREVENT in July 2022. PREVENT includes a network of AI technologies that offer proactive cyber security to help businesses anticipate and prevent future cyberattacks. The AI technologies work together autonomously through a constant feedback loop to enhance an organization's security measures.

Global Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The homeland security and emergency management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: AI Based Solutions, Blockchain Solutions, C2 Solutions, Thermal Imaging Technology, Facial Recognition Cameras

2) By Vertical: Homeland Security, Emergency Management

3) By End User: Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Border Security, Risk And Emergency Services, Law Enforcement And Intelligence Gathering

Subsegments:

1) By AI Based Solutions: Predictive Analytics, Threat Detection Systems, Automated Surveillance

2) By Blockchain Solutions: Secure Data Sharing, Identity Management, Supply Chain Security

3) By C2 Solutions (Command And Control): Integrated Communication Systems, Incident Management Software, Situational Awareness Tools

4) By Thermal Imaging Technology: Surveillance Cameras, Handheld Thermal Scanners, Fixed Thermal Sensors

5) By Facial Recognition Cameras: Fixed Cameras, Mobile Cameras, Integrated Surveillance Systems

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for homeland security and emergency management. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the highest rate of growth during the forecast period. The report on the homeland security and emergency management market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

