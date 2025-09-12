Oncology Adjuvants Market to Expand at a 8% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.35 Billion

The Business Research Company

Oncology Adjuvants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Oncology Adjuvants Market Worth?

The market for oncology adjuvants has seen robust growth in the previous years. The market size, which was $1.59 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $1.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The upward trend witnessed in the past can be attributed to the rise in cancer cases globally, an increased requirement for improved preclinical predictability, escalated use of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, heightened dependency on in vivo efficacy data, and an increasing emphasis on early-stage immuno-oncology.

In the coming years, the oncology adjuvants market is anticipated to witness significant growth, expected to reach $2.35 billion in 2029, with an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the projected period can be attributed to the escalating focus on models relevant to human, the surging demand for precision oncology, the increase in immuno-oncology treatment, the rising requirement for high-throughput screening models, and the growing interest in models for rare cancers. The ongoing trends for this period include nanotechnology integration, adjuvants that boost CAR-T cell therapies, advancements in immuno-oncology adjuvants, enhancing adjuvants in CAR-T cell therapies, and the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What Are The Factors Driving The Oncology Adjuvants Market?

The surge in desire for bespoke medical treatments is predicted to spur the expansion of the oncology adjuvants market. Bespoke medicine utilizes a patient's gene data and lifestyle information to offer individualized care and treatment. The rising trend of bespoke medicine is connected to progress in genetic and molecular profiling, permitting treatments to be adapted to a patient's specific biological traits, enhancing their efficacy and lessening unwanted side effects. Oncology adjuvants aid this approach by ensuring cancer treatments are further tailored according to a patient's distinct genetic profile and tumor traits. This specificity helps to effectively target the remaining cancer cells minimizing avoidable side effects. For example, in February 2023, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a professional membership organization based in the US, reported that in 2022, the sanction of 12 new bespoke medicines accounted for roughly 34% of all the approved new therapies, reflecting a significant rise from prior years. Hence, the mushrooming demand for bespoke medicine is fueling the proliferation of the oncology adjuvants market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Oncology Adjuvants Market?

Major players in the Oncology Adjuvants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson and Johnson

• Roche Holding AG

• Merck And Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Oncology Adjuvants Industry?

Major businesses in the oncology adjuvants market, such as immune checkpoint inhibitor adjuvant therapy, are honing their focus towards creating sophisticated solutions aimed at boosting the effectiveness of post-surgery treatment and enhancing the survival rate of patients by manipulating the immune system to target residual cancer cells. The term 'immune checkpoint inhibitor adjuvant therapy' refers to drugs that obstruct immune checkpoint proteins like PD-1, PD-L1, or CTLA-4, which usually serve as restraints to the immune system. For example, Merck & Co., Inc., a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, introduced KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as an adjuvant treatment in January 2023. This treatment got the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is used post-platinum-based chemotherapy and surgical resection for patients living with Stage IB (if T2a is at least 4 centimeters), II, or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It operates by blocking the PD-1 receptor in a targeted approach to checkpoint inhibition, enhancing the immune system's ability to spot and combat cancer cells. KEYTRUDA paves the way for a productive adjuvant treatment post-surgery and chemotherapy for NSCLC patients, reducing the risk of cancer coming back and increasing survival rate. Furthermore, KEYTRUDA aids in tailoring cancer treatment by capitalizing on the patient's immune response, making it a significant asset in contemporary immuno-oncology.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Oncology Adjuvants Market Share?

The oncology adjuvants market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Adjuvant: Chemotherapy Adjuvants, Radiation Adjuvants, Immunotherapy Adjuvants, Hormonal Adjuvants, Targeted Therapy Adjuvants

2) By Administration Route: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intramuscular

3) By Indication: Breast Cancer, Glioblastoma, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Sarcoma, Prostate Cancer, Other Indications

4) By End User: Cancer Research Institute, Cancer Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Chemotherapy Adjuvants: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anthracyclines, Plant Alkaloids, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, Platinum-Based Compounds, Others

2) By Radiation Adjuvants: Radiosensitizers, Radioprotectors, Hypoxic Cell Sensitizers, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Repair Inhibitors, Immune Modulating Agents Combined With Radiation

3) By Immunotherapy Adjuvants: Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokines, Cancer Vaccines, Adoptive Cell Transfer, Immune Modulating Agents

4) By Hormonal Adjuvants: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Aromatase Inhibitors, Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Agonists Or Antagonists, Androgen Receptor Inhibitors, Estrogen Receptor Downregulators

5) By Targeted Therapy Adjuvants: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs), Proteasome Inhibitors, Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, v-Raf Murine Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homolog B (BRAF) Or Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase (MEK) Inhibitors, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors



View the full oncology adjuvants market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-adjuvants-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Oncology Adjuvants Market?

In 2025's Oncology Adjuvants Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. It is forecasted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report covers multiple regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

