Oral Vaccine Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oral Vaccine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Oral Vaccine Market?

In the past few years, there has been a notable increase in the size of the oral vaccine market. It is set to rise from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $3.95 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The robust growth during the historic phase may be credited to enhanced investments in research and development of vaccines, supportive regulatory measures for oral vaccine testing, a surge in worldwide travel and tourism, requirement for extensive immunization during disease outbreaks, and growth of cold chain infrastructure.

Expectations are high for the oral vaccine market to experience considerable growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a value of $5.74 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Several factors can be credited for this anticipated growth, including the increasing global incidence of infectious diseases, the growing preference for needle-free vaccine administration, appreciable acceptance among younger patients, enhancements in patient compliance and ongoing government-backed immunization initiatives. The forecast period is also likely to witness several evolving trends like the advent of novel oral vaccine technologies, advancements in oral drug delivery systems, public-private partnership, development of orally administered vaccines for less common diseases, and breakthroughs in encapsulation and formulation methodologies.

Download a free sample of the oral vaccine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27373&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Oral Vaccine Market?

The growth of the oral vaccine market is predicted to be boosted by the increasing instances of infectious diseases. These ailments, which can be spread among individuals or through the environment, are caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. The rise in infectious diseases is attributed to the increase in global travel, which facilitates the swift movement of people and pathogens across international borders, thereby hastening the worldwide dissemination of infections. Oral vaccines play a significant role in combating infectious diseases as they trigger mucosal immunity in the gut, a primary invasion point for many pathogens, providing effective defense at the infection site. For example, the Health Security Agency, a UK-based government body, stated in May 2025 that the number of reported tuberculosis (TB) cases in England in 2023 saw an 11.0% rise from 2022. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases is steering the expansion of the oral vaccine market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Oral Vaccine Market?

Major players in the Oral Vaccine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co.

• Sanofi SA

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

• Panacea Biotec Ltd.

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Oral Vaccine Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the oral vaccine market are concentrating on the creation of unique products such as next-generation oral pill vaccines, with the aim to improve immune responses and simplify the administration process. These next-generation oral vaccines in pill form are engineered to enhance their immunogenicity, extend the scope of their protection, and facilitate widespread immunization without requiring needles or cold-chain storage systems. To illustrate, Vaxart Inc., a biotech firm based in the United States, revealed in March 2025 that they have begun a Phase 1 clinical trial for its second-generation oral norovirus vaccine in pill form. The trial aims to assess both the enhanced immune responses and safety aspects of the newly developed constructs in order to address the consistent global demand for effective and easily accessible norovirus immunization methods. The pill form eradicates obstacles linked to vaccine injections and allows for fast, wide-scale distribution, especially during epidemic outbreaks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Oral Vaccine Market Report?

The oral vaccine market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Vaccine Type: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Other Vaccine Types

2) By Application: Polio, Tuberculosis, Rabies, Influenza, Cholera, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospital , Clinics, Government Organization, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Live Attenuated Vaccines: Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), Rotavirus Vaccine, Oral Typhoid Vaccine, Oral Cholera Vaccine

2) By Inactivated Vaccines: Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), Inactivated Cholera Vaccine, Inactivated Hepatitis A Vaccine

3) By Subunit Vaccines: Protein Subunit Vaccines, Polysaccharide Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines

4) By Other Vaccine Types: DNA Vaccines, RNA Vaccines, Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines

View the full oral vaccine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-vaccine-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Oral Vaccine Market?

In the 2025 Oral Vaccine Global Market Report, North America stood out as the predominant region in 2024. In the forthcoming period, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to display the most rapid growth. The report encapsulates the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oral Vaccine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sandwich-panels-global-market-report

Polyurethane Sealants Pu Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyurethane-sealants-pu-global-market-report

Polyurethane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyurethane-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.