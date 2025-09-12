Oncology Clinical Trials Market Forecasted to Achieve US $19.22 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oncology Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Oncology Clinical Trials Market In 2025?

The oncology clinical trials market size has experienced substantial growth in the past few years. The market, which is forecasted to rise from $14.04 billion in 2024 to $14.99 billion in 2025, is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the escalating number of cancer cases, a surge in the adoption of targeted cancer treatments, increased focus on early cancer detection and screening, a rising number of research organizations specializing in oncology, and amplified patient involvement through advocacy groups.

In the coming years, the oncology clinical trials market is predicted to experience robust growth, with its value expected to reach $19.22 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Key drivers of growth during the forecast period will be a growing demand for precision and personalized cancer treatments, increased focus on rare cancer forms and orphan oncology indications, a rise in the adoption of decentralized and virtual cancer trials, and the growing use of genomic sequencing in the selection of trial patients. Emerging trends in the forecast period include advancements in trials based on biomarkers, the use of advanced data analytics in shaping trial design, innovation in immuno-oncology therapy, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, progress in patient-focused trial models, and the inclusion of real-world data in evaluation of trials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Oncology Clinical Trials Market?

The surge in cancer incidence is anticipated to drive the progression of the oncology clinical trials market. The term cancer incidence pertains to the count of new cancer patients within a specific demographic, within a specified duration. This surge is chiefly attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits such as poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, usage of tobacco, and overconsumption of alcohol, which heightens the risk of developing different types of cancers. Oncology clinical trials help forward the development of cancer treatment through the assessment of new therapies and strategies, thereby enhancing patient outcomes via research grounded in evidence. They expedite the advancement of medical science through the examination of safety and efficacy, thereby propelling improvements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. For illustration, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency based in Australia, reported in July 2024, that the count of cancer diagnoses in Australia in 2022 rose to 160,570, a surge of 3,789 cases from 156,781 in the previous year. Hence, the surge in cancer incidence is propelling the growth of the oncology clinical trials market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Oncology Clinical Trials Industry?

Major players in the Oncology Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck And Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis International AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• GSK plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Oncology Clinical Trials Market?

Leading businesses in the oncology clinical trials market are prioritizing the evolution of high-tech solutions like sophisticated bioinformatics platforms. These platforms are designed to improve data analysis, speed up patient enlistment, and improve clinical trial results. This state-of-the-art software employs computational tools along with algorithms to accumulate, scrutinize, and decode intricate clinical and biological data for healthcare and research purposes. For instance, Deep 6 AI, a healthcare technology firm based in the US, launched an AI-driven genomics module in September 2023. The module utilizes AI and natural language processing to extract both structured and unstructured medical data from electronic medical records; thus facilitating real-time detection and precise matching of patients with specific genetic markers. The module grants researchers the capability to sift through millions of records for over 19,000 genes and 30,000 mutation names, considerably expediting patient enlistment and boosting the productivity of clinical trial design.

What Segments Are Covered In The Oncology Clinical Trials Market Report?

The oncology clinical trials market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

2) By Study Design: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

3) By Therapeutic Modality: Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Cell And Gene Therapy, Other Therapeutic Modalities

4) By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, Other Indications

5) By Sponsor Type: Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Government Organizations, Other Sponsor Types

Subsegments:

1) By Phase I: Safety And Dosage Studies, Pharmacokinetics And Pharmacodynamics Studies, Biomarker Identification Studies

2) By Phase II: Efficacy And Side Effects Studies, Dose-Response Relationship Studies, Therapeutic Effectiveness Studies

3) By Phase III: Large-Scale Efficacy Studies, Comparative Effectiveness Studies, Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trials

4) By Phase IV: Post Marketing Surveillance Studies, Long-Term Safety Studies, Quality Of Life Studies

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Oncology Clinical Trials Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the oncology clinical trials market, with Asia-Pacific projected to exhibit the swiftest growth in the forecast period. The report on the global market of oncology clinical trials includes coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

