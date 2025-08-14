New Music Alert The Attic from Multi Talented American Artist Sam Welch

Artist Sam Welch The Attic

Track Title: The Attic Genre: Pop / Alternative Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QZNWY2598328

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passionate about bridging the often solitary world of depression and emotional dysregulation with the open honesty of spiritual transcendence, Sam Welch is an artist who uses music to explore life, death, and the human condition. A trained vocalist and pianist, Sam has spent over 20 years writing and recording music that reflects the multi-faceted world around us, relaying the often frayed roads of life’s journey through an alternative pop lens.Sam received his undergraduate education at both UMass Boston and Columbia University, studying Economics and Philosophy. While attending Columbia, Sam joined the Columbia Kingsmen, touring the country and sharing his love of music through acapella performances with the group. Since then, Sam has created multiple bodies of work, including his latest release, The Attic, which delves into the subjects of faith, healing, and everything that accompanies the two.As an advocate for individuals with psychiatric disabilities, Sam has used music as a means of personal exploration and to help others understand their own spiritual journeys a bit better. As a young adult, Sam suffered from depression and was treated at McLean Hospital. This period has inspired a collection of songs that have found a connection with others since 2000. Sam also uses his experience serving in the Navy, his European travels, and his Unitarian faith to create music that speaks to a diverse audience.Currently, Sam lives in Lunenburg, MA, accompanied by his two cats Ophelia and Lucy.Contact Sam Welch at sam.welch@verizon.net and please mention Radio Pluggers

