TrustNet Takes Audiences ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ With a Cutting Edge Session at InfoSec World 2025

TrustNet CISO Trevor Horwitz and CPTO Mike Kerem will present “Behind Enemy Lines: How Hackers Weaponize Your Security Vulnerabilities” at InfoSec World 2025.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustNet CISO Trevor Horwitz and CPTO Mike Kerem will present a cutting-edge session titled “Behind Enemy Lines: How Hackers Weaponize Your Security Vulnerabilities” at InfoSec World 2025. The annual cybersecurity event will take place in Orlando, Florida from October 27 to 29.Behind Enemy Lines aims to equip attendees with practical know-how on fortifying their organization’s security posture by:- Design for adversarial friction, not just compliance- Lock down identity, timing, and trust abuse vectors- Control misconfigurations and shadow IT at scale- Shift to zero trust and behavior-based defense- Defend against AI-powered intrusions and long-dwell threatsThe session goes beyond common cyber hygiene, focusing on both technical and psychological aspects of modern threats. Real-world examples will also be analyzed to demonstrate how hackers think strategically and infiltrate even well-protected organizations.“InfoSec World is one of those rare places where the right people and ideas come together to push cybersecurity and compliance forward in a truly strategic way,” said Trevor Horwitz. “It's an honor to be part of a community that sees trust, resilience, and accountability not just as buzzwords, but as real drivers of business value."Session Details:- Title: Behind Enemy Lines: How Hackers Weaponize Your Security Vulnerabilities- Date: October 27, 2025 (Monday)- Time: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM PDT- Session Venue: Fiesta 6- Find session link here: https://www.infosecworldusa.com/isw25/session/?iswid=3218050 Attending InfoSec World? Use code ISW25-Speaker25 to receive a 25% discount on your entry pass.- About Trevor Horwitz and Mike Kerem -Trevor is CISO and Founder of TrustNet, a global cybersecurity and assurance provider. For more than 20 years, he has delivered cybersecurity and assurance expertise to leading companies in the US and globally. He is a passionate leader in the cybersecurity industry, serving InfraGard, ISACA, TAG, PCI Security Council SIG, and other non-profits. Trevor is a sought-after speaker at global cybersecurity conferences and numerous webinars. His industry certifications include CISSP, PCI QSA, CISA, HITRUST CCSFP, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, PCIP, and CDPSE.Mike is the CTO at TrustNet and a seasoned professional with over 20 years in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and compliance. He is internationally recognized for his work in penetration testing, cybersecurity assessments, and assurance, including PCI DSS, SOC2, and ISO 27001. His industry experience spans SaaS, financial services, telecommunications, and numerous other industries. Prior to TrustNet, Mike co-founded BackupOnline.com, was a Cybersecurity Trainer for SA Military Intelligence, and founded Skynet Security. Mike’s industry certifications include CISSP, CISA, PCIP, PCI QSA, ACSE, HITRUST CCSFP, and CDPSE.- About TrustNet -TrustNet ( TrustNetInc.com ) is a leading provider of cybersecurity, consulting, and compliance services. For more than two decades, TrustNet has been a strategic partner helping clients ensure the security and integrity of their businesses. From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, TrustNet serves mid-size and large organizations, both public and private, across multiple industries, in the United States and around the world.

