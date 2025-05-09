TrustNet x MSECB Host Webinar: 'Security’s Secret Weapon: Compliance as a Security Accelerator'

TrustNet x MSECB Webinar “Security’s Secret Weapon: Compliance as a Security Accelerator”

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustNet joins forces with MSECB to host a high-impact webinar: Security’s Secret Weapon: Compliance as a Security Accelerator – How SOC 2 and ISO 27001 drive security resilience.The webinar will feature a dynamic conversation between two industry leaders: Trevor Horwitz, CISO and founder of TrustNet, and Rishi Bhatia of Calendly.As compliance grows increasingly vital in the face of evolving threats, this timely discussion will explore how businesses can reposition frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 from mere regulatory obligations to powerful tools that drive real-world security outcomes.The webinar will focus on key topics including:- Breaking the compliance stereotype: from checkbox to catalyst- How compliance transforms audits into security wins- Compliance as a continuous process and the path to security resilience- Agentic AI’s role and the future of compliance- And more…Webinar details:- Date: May 27, 2025- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Eastern Time- Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2Ui5Qc5UTX-PhrXD8pVGoQ#/registration - Archived Version: For those unable to attend live, the webinar will be archived and available for viewing at https://msecb.com/webinars/ - About the Speakers -Trevor Horwitz is widely recognized as a cybersecurity leader with over two decades of experience. As the co-founder and CEO of two leading cybersecurity companies, TrustNet and iTrust, Trevor has pioneered innovative information security and data protection solutions. His expertise spans managing complex cybersecurity challenges, including regulatory compliance, privacy, and data governance.Rishi Bhatia is a cybersecurity and governance expert with close to two decades of experience leading risk and compliance programs across high-growth startups and global enterprises. He currently oversees Information Security – GRC and Security Operations at Calendly, where he is responsible for scaling secure operations and regulatory compliance across the organization.- About MSECB -MSECB is a certification body that provides audit and certification services to organizations worldwide against internationally recognized standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 22301, and others. MSECB helps organizations demonstrate compliance, enhance credibility, and improve operational resilience through independent third-party assessments.- About TrustNet -TrustNet ( TrustNetInc.com ) is a leading provider of cybersecurity, consulting, and compliance services. For more than two decades, TrustNet has been a strategic partner helping clients ensure the security and integrity of their businesses. From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, TrustNet serves mid-size and large organizations, both public and private, across multiple industries, in the United States and around the world.

