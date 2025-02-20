TrustNet’s Cybersecurity Experts to Present at RSA Conference 2025

RSAC 2025 Presenters Trevor Horwitz and Mike Kerem of TrustNet

TrustNet CISO Trevor Horwitz and CTO Mike Kerem will present 'The Dark Side of SOC 2: Third-Party Risks Hiding in Plain Sight' at RSA Conference 2025.

We’re honored to present at RSA Conference 2025 and expose the often-overlooked risks in third-party vendor security assessments.” — Trevor Horwitz, CISO and Founder of TrustNet

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustNet is proud to announce that CISO Trevor Horwitz and CTO Mike Kerem will present at RSA Conference 2025, the most anticipated cybersecurity event of the year.Their session, " The Dark Side of SOC 2: Third-Party Risks Hiding in Plain Sight ," will take place on May 1, 2025, at 9:40 AM PT as part of the Third Party & Vendor Risk Management track.'Shining a Light on the Hidden Risks of SOC 2'SOC 2 reports have become a widely accepted standard for third-party risk management. However, many organizations fail fully grasp its complexities and overlook blind spots, leading to misguided perceptions about their own security posture.The TrustNet team will reveal critical blind spots in vendor SOC 2 compliance that could leave organizations exposed to hidden security risks. Attendees will gain actionable insights on how to:-️ Identify overlooked security gaps in vendor SOC 2 reports- Strengthen third-party risk assessment processes- Enhance due diligence beyond surface-level compliance- Strategically navigate third-party security and complianceThis 50-minute advanced technical session will equip cybersecurity professionals with an in-depth understanding of SOC 2's inherent limitations and practical strategies for mitigating third-party risks more effectively.'A Continued Commitment to Cybersecurity Leadership'"We’re honored to present at RSA Conference 2025 and expose the often-overlooked risks in third-party vendor security assessments,” said Trevor Horwitz, CISO of TrustNet. “We look forward to discussing technical insights and strategies for assessing the reliability of SOC 2 reports and effectively mitigating third-party security risks."'Join the Conversation at RSA Conference 2025'We strongly encourage cybersecurity professionals, risk managers, and compliance leaders attending RSA Conference 2025 to take advantage of this crucial learning opportunity.- Session Title: The Dark Side of SOC 2: Third-Party Risks Hiding in Plain Sight- Session Track: Third Party & Vendor Risk Management- Date & Time: May 1, 2025, 9:40 AM PT- Session Code: TPV1-R02- Session Length: 50 minutes- Classification: Advanced - TechnicalFor more information on TrustNet’s cybersecurity and compliance solutions, visit www.TrustNetInc.com ***- About Trevor Horwitz and Mike Kerem -Trevor is CISO and Founder of TrustNet, a global cybersecurity and assurance provider. For more than 20 years, he has delivered cybersecurity and assurance expertise to leading companies in the US and globally. He is a passionate leader in the cybersecurity industry, serving InfraGard, ISACA, TAG, PCI Security Council SIG, and other non-profits. Trevor is a sought-after speaker at global cybersecurity conferences, including at RSAC, SPIN, InfraGard, ISACA, and numerous webinars. His industry certifications include CISSP, PCI QSA, CISA, HITRUST CCSFP, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, PCIP, and CDPSE.Mike is the CTO at TrustNet and a seasoned professional with over 20 years in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and compliance. He is internationally recognized for his work in penetration testing, cybersecurity assessments, and assurance, including PCI DSS, SOC2, and ISO 27001. His industry experience spans SaaS, financial services, telecommunications, and numerous other industries. Prior to TrustNet, Mike co-founded BackupOnline.com, was a Cybersecurity Trainer for SA Military Intelligence, and founded Skynet Security. Mike’s industry certifications include CISSP, CISA, PCIP, PCI QSA, ACSE, HITRUST CCSFP, and CDPSE.- About TrustNet -TrustNet ( TrustNetInc.com ) is a leading provider of cybersecurity, consulting, and compliance services. For more than two decades, TrustNet has been a strategic partner helping clients ensure the security and integrity of their businesses. From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, TrustNet serves mid-size and large organizations, both public and private, across multiple industries, in the United States and around the world.

