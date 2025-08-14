BLUETTI Launches Canada’s 'Emergency Backup Power Sale' to Safeguard Against Peak Wildfire and Storm Season Outages

BLUETTI Emergency Backup Power Sale

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a global leader in portable power solutions, today announced the launch of its 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 in Canada, running from August 13 to August 28, 2025. The campaign offers significant savings on a range of portable and whole-home backup systems designed to help households and businesses stay powered during peak wildfire and summer storm season.With wildfires continuing across British Columbia and Alberta, and hurricanes and flooding threatening Atlantic Canada, the need for reliable backup power has become critical. BLUETTI’s clean, quiet, and dependable solutions operate anywhere and anytime, without the fumes, noise, or fire risk associated with traditional fuel generators.𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗯-𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗚𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 & 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘀Elite 30 V2: Compact Backup for Essential DevicesWeighing just 9.48 lbs, the Elite 30 V2 portable power station is designed to keep LED lights, routers, phones, and tablets running for hours during unexpected outages. USB-C PD fast charging supports laptops and drones, making it an ideal option for urban residents, students, and on-the-go professionals.Sale Price: C$219 (Save C$180) through August 28.𝗠𝗶𝗱-𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀Elite 100 V2: Prepared for the UnexpectedWith a 1,024Wh capacity, the Elite 100 V2 powers refrigerators, CPAP machines, or coffee makers during overnight blackouts. Turbo charging reaches 80% capacity in just 45 minutes, and optional portable solar panels enable multi-day independence.Sale Price: C$749 (Save C$400) through August 28.𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 Elite 200 V2 : Portable Family-Size BackupEngineered for extended outages, the Elite 200 V2 delivers 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output—enough to run full-size fridges, electric grills, portable AC units, and more. Quiet operation makes it suitable for apartment balconies and safe for indoor use.Sale Price: C$1,499 (Save C$1,000) through August 28.𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞-𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 Apex 300 : All-in-One Energy Command CenterThe Apex 300 offers 2,764.8Wh capacity, dual 120V/240V voltage, and 30A/50A high-power outlets, supporting home heating systems, sump pumps, and professional-grade tools. A 0ms UPS switchover ensures uninterrupted operation of critical devices. The system is expandable to 58kWh and is solar-ready for off-grid use.Early-Bird Price: C$1,999 through August 28, with code 𝐀𝐩𝐞𝐱𝟑𝟎𝟎𝐏𝐑 for an additional 10% off.Apex 300 + B300K: Extended Power for Multi-Day OutagesPairing the Apex 300 with the B300K expansion battery doubles capacity to 5,529.6Wh, ensuring uninterrupted power for multiple rooms, refrigeration, and heavy tools over several days. Solar compatibility supports complete off-grid independence.Bundle Price: C$3,498 (Save C$2,500) through August 28, with code 𝐀𝐩𝐞𝐱𝟑𝟎𝟎𝐏𝐑 for an additional 10% off.𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲The Emergency Backup Power Sale runs from August 13 to August 28, 2025, exclusively at the BLUETTI Canada Official Store, with discounts of up to 50% off while supplies last.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI provides reliable portable power stations and home battery systems for outdoor living, travel, and emergency preparedness. Trusted by over 3.5 million users in more than 110 countries, BLUETTI is committed to sustainability, innovation, and global energy equity through initiatives such as the Light An African Family (LAAF) program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.