Senate Bill 963 Printer's Number 1102
PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - "Municipal services." The following:
(1) Any of the following services to the extent that
they are provided to a noncommunity dwelling within a
municipality or within the jurisdiction of a municipal
authority that are paid for out of the general revenues of
the municipality:
(i) Solid waste collection and disposal, including
household waste, leaves and recyclable materials.
(ii) Removal of snow, ice and other obstructions
from the cartway of roads and streets.
(iii) Lighting of the roads and streets to the
extent of payment for the electricity required, but not
including the installation or maintenance of lamps,
standards, wiring or other equipment.
(iv) Maintenance, repair and replacement of sanitary
sewer lines.
(v) Maintenance, repair and replacement of water
lines.
(vi) Providing police, fire, ambulance and other
emergency services, including fire hydrants.
(vii) Any and all other services provided by a
municipality or municipal authority to single family
dwellings.
(2) The term shall include services provided by a
municipality regardless of whether the roads, streets or
other improvements are dedicated to the municipality or owned
or controlled by the community.
"Municipality." A borough, city of the first class, city of
the second class, city of the third class, township of the first
class and township of the second class. The term shall include a
