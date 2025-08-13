Submit Release
Senate Bill 963 Printer's Number 1102

PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - "Municipal services." The following:

(1) Any of the following services to the extent that

they are provided to a noncommunity dwelling within a

municipality or within the jurisdiction of a municipal

authority that are paid for out of the general revenues of

the municipality:

(i) Solid waste collection and disposal, including

household waste, leaves and recyclable materials.

(ii) Removal of snow, ice and other obstructions

from the cartway of roads and streets.

(iii) Lighting of the roads and streets to the

extent of payment for the electricity required, but not

including the installation or maintenance of lamps,

standards, wiring or other equipment.

(iv) Maintenance, repair and replacement of sanitary

sewer lines.

(v) Maintenance, repair and replacement of water

lines.

(vi) Providing police, fire, ambulance and other

emergency services, including fire hydrants.

(vii) Any and all other services provided by a

municipality or municipal authority to single family

dwellings.

(2) The term shall include services provided by a

municipality regardless of whether the roads, streets or

other improvements are dedicated to the municipality or owned

or controlled by the community.

"Municipality." A borough, city of the first class, city of

the second class, city of the third class, township of the first

class and township of the second class. The term shall include a

