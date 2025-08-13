Senate Bill 964 Printer's Number 1103
PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - result in constitutional violations.
(3) Prohibit private parties from voluntarily subjecting
themselves to foreign law in a personal or business context,
so long as the choice does not infringe upon fundamental
rights.
§ 5355. Violations and review.
A public officer, agency or administrative tribunal that
knowingly and willfully applies a provision of international law
in a manner that directly violates a person's constitutional
rights may be subject to disciplinary review under applicable
judicial or administrative procedures. A civil penalty may not
be imposed unless gross negligence or willful misconduct is
established by clear and convincing evidence.
§ 5356. Whistleblower protection.
(a) General protection.--An individual who, in good faith,
reports a concern or complaint of this subchapter shall be
protected from retaliation in the form of discharge, demotion,
suspension, harassment or any form of discrimination in the
terms and conditions of employment or professional status.
(b) Retaliation penalties.--Any person who retaliates
against a whistleblower for reporting a violation shall be
liable for:
(1) Actual damages, including reinstatement, back pay
and compensatory damages.
(2) A civil penalty not exceeding $10,000.
(3) Reasonable attorney fees and costs.
(c) Violations of this section.--A report of a violation of
this section shall be submitted to the Office of Attorney
General or other designated authority as established by the
Department of State.
20250SB0964PN1103 - 4 -
