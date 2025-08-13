Submit Release
Senate Bill 919 Printer's Number 1104

PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1104

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

919

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO,

VOGEL, BROWN, ROBINSON, ARGALL, CULVER AND MILLER,

AUGUST 13, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the

offense of aggravated assault.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2702(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and

subsection (d) is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 2702. Aggravated assault.

* * *

(c) Officers, employees, etc., enumerated.--The officers,

agents, employees and other persons referred to in subsection

(a) shall be as follows:

* * *

(40) A United States postal worker or delivery driver.

(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 919 Printer's Number 1104

