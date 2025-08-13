Senate Bill 919 Printer's Number 1104

PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1104 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 919 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO, VOGEL, BROWN, ROBINSON, ARGALL, CULVER AND MILLER, AUGUST 13, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 13, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of aggravated assault. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2702(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and subsection (d) is amended by adding a definition to read: § 2702. Aggravated assault. * * * (c) Officers, employees, etc., enumerated.--The officers, agents, employees and other persons referred to in subsection (a) shall be as follows: * * * (40) A United States postal worker or delivery driver. (d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

