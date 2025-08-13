Senate Bill 919 Printer's Number 1104
PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1104
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
919
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, FONTANA, STEFANO,
VOGEL, BROWN, ROBINSON, ARGALL, CULVER AND MILLER,
AUGUST 13, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the
offense of aggravated assault.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2702(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and
subsection (d) is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 2702. Aggravated assault.
* * *
(c) Officers, employees, etc., enumerated.--The officers,
agents, employees and other persons referred to in subsection
(a) shall be as follows:
* * *
(40) A United States postal worker or delivery driver.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
