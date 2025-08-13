Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1105

PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - (4) The technology is capable of transmitting health

data through cellular networks.

(5) The technology is preprogrammed, specific to each

participant and functions directly out of the box for the

participant.

"Selected vendor." The technology company selected by the

department to contract with the participating managed care

organizations in administering the pilot program.

"Technology." Cellular connected devices that deliver remote

patient monitoring for maternal hypertension and maternal

diabetes such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters

and scales.

§ 54A02. Establishment of pilot program.

For fiscal years 2026-2027 and 2027-2028, the Maternal Health

Monitoring Pilot Program is established within the department to

offer eligible participants improved maternal health care

through remote patient monitoring for maternal hypertension and

maternal diabetes.

§ 54A03. Administration of pilot program.

The department shall select one or more managed care

organizations and one selected vendor to administer the pilot

program in a manner determined by the department.

§ 54A04. Remote patient monitoring for maternal hypertension

and maternal diabetes requirements.

The selected vendor shall meet the following requirements

when offering remote patient monitoring for maternal

hypertension and maternal diabetes to an eligible participant

under the pilot program:

(1) Ensure that remote patient monitoring for maternal

hypertension and maternal diabetes is possible during

20250SB0965PN1105 - 4 -

