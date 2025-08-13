Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1105
(4) The technology is capable of transmitting health
data through cellular networks.
(5) The technology is preprogrammed, specific to each
participant and functions directly out of the box for the
participant.
"Selected vendor." The technology company selected by the
department to contract with the participating managed care
organizations in administering the pilot program.
"Technology." Cellular connected devices that deliver remote
patient monitoring for maternal hypertension and maternal
diabetes such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters
and scales.
§ 54A02. Establishment of pilot program.
For fiscal years 2026-2027 and 2027-2028, the Maternal Health
Monitoring Pilot Program is established within the department to
offer eligible participants improved maternal health care
through remote patient monitoring for maternal hypertension and
maternal diabetes.
§ 54A03. Administration of pilot program.
The department shall select one or more managed care
organizations and one selected vendor to administer the pilot
program in a manner determined by the department.
§ 54A04. Remote patient monitoring for maternal hypertension
and maternal diabetes requirements.
The selected vendor shall meet the following requirements
when offering remote patient monitoring for maternal
hypertension and maternal diabetes to an eligible participant
under the pilot program:
(1) Ensure that remote patient monitoring for maternal
hypertension and maternal diabetes is possible during
