Senate Bill 966 Printer's Number 1106
PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - * * *
(3.1) The commission shall require, by order or
regulation to be issued within 210 days of the effective date
of this paragraph, that each natural gas distribution company
shall account for any and all costs, including, but not
limited to: commodity costs, capacity costs, hedging costs
whether financial or physical, procurement costs, billing
system and billing costs, customer service and account
management costs, working capital, office building, rent and
information technology costs, legal and financial costs and
labor costs. To the extent any of these costs pay for
services that support both distribution customers and
supplier of last resort customers, the commission shall
require an appropriate proportion of those costs be allocated
to the supplier of last resort. In a case where costs are
apportioned to both distribution customers and supplier of
last resort customers, the apportionment shall be at actual
costs. For the purpose of this paragraph, the provision of
supplier of last resort service shall be treated as an
affiliate of the natural gas distribution company. The intent
of this requirement is to ensure that the actual costs of
providing distribution and supplier of last resort service
are accurately reflected in the rates charged for those
services. The commission shall adopt rate mechanisms to
ensure that the natural gas distribution companies recover
fully their allowed distribution costs. The unbundling and
reallocation shall be accomplished in the supplier of last
resort's next rate case. If a natural gas distribution
company does not file a rate case within three years
following the effective date of this paragraph, the
