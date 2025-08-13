Senate Bill 967 Printer's Number 1107
PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1107
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
967
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COSTA, SAVAL AND
KANE, AUGUST 13, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for dyslexia.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.11. Coverage for Dyslexia.--(a) Every health
insurance policy offered, issued or renewed in this Commonwealth
shall provide coverage for physician services and medical, major
medical or similar comprehensive-type coverage for testing for
suspected dyslexia in accordance with this section and shall not
exclude coverage for the screening, diagnosis or treatment of
