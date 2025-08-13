Submit Release
Senate Bill 967 Printer's Number 1107

PENNSYLVANIA, August 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1107

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

967

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COSTA, SAVAL AND

KANE, AUGUST 13, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for dyslexia.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Coverage for Dyslexia.--(a) Every health

insurance policy offered, issued or renewed in this Commonwealth

shall provide coverage for physician services and medical, major

medical or similar comprehensive-type coverage for testing for

suspected dyslexia in accordance with this section and shall not

exclude coverage for the screening, diagnosis or treatment of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

