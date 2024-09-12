EdgeNectar's Private 5G Technology Powers Major Smart City Innovation Lab

Powering Smart Cities with AI-Driven, Private 5G Networks

Leading Japanese Conglomerate Taps EdgeNectar’s 5G Solution for Groundbreaking Foundational Network Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeNectar, a leading provider of hyper-converged, private 5G and edge computing solutions to enterprises, announced today that its cutting-edge technology was an integral component to power a groundbreaking smart city innovation lab located in Hong Kong. This vital initiative underscores EdgeNectar's ability to successfully enable smart city initiatives globally.

This recently unveiled smart city innovation lab, designed to foster the development of AI, edge computing, and private 5G (P5G) applications, represents a first-of-its-kind P5G environment in Hong Kong. According to Grand View Research, with the global private 5G network market projected to grow at a CAGR of over 50% from 2023 to 2030, EdgeNectar is well-positioned to capitalize on this rapidly expanding opportunity.

"We're honored that EdgeNectar’s private 5G technology was selected as the backbone for this transformative initiative," said Ken Zhang, Co-founder and CEO at EdgeNectar. "Our solution provides the robust, high-performance wireless infrastructure that industry-leading innovators need to turn their smart cities into a reality. EdgeNectar's selection for this smart city initiative validates our technology's capability to meet and support the demanding requirements for a foundational network infrastructure environment."

Accelerating Smart City Development

The smart city innovation lab, powered by EdgeNectar's private 5G network, offers a unique platform for startups, enterprises, academics, and local vendors to fast-track their ideas. It enables the exploration of advanced AI, AR/XR, edge computing, and IoT applications that demand the full capabilities of 5G technology.

EdgeNectar's private 5G solution delivers:

● Ultra-low latency and high-speed data transfer

● Massive connectivity for IoT devices

● Enhanced security and reliability compared to public networks

● Cost-effective deployment using a multi-vendor approach

● Patented AI-driven network optimization for unparalleled performance and efficiency

Catalyzing Global Smart City Advancement

The successful implementation of EdgeNectar's technology in this Hong Kong initiative demonstrates the company's capability to support large-scale smart city projects worldwide. As urban centers increasingly seek to modernize their infrastructure and services, EdgeNectar's proven private 5G solution is a critical enabler of urban digital transformation. Through ongoing collaboration with industry leaders and emerging innovators, EdgeNectar continues to drive innovation across the smart city landscape, supporting advancements in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

About EdgeNectar

EdgeNectar provides end-to-end private 5G and edge computing solutions, supporting hybrid mobile network solutions for private and public mobile networks such as hospitals, airports, shopping centers, and universities. Its solution simplifies 5G mobile networks for a zero-touch operation, leveraging AI and machine learning technology to automate network operations. EdgeNectar enhances and extends enterprise customers’ capability to connect people, devices and information anywhere, anytime, with guaranteed security and quality of service. Founded in 2019, EdgeNectar Inc. is based in San Jose, California, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

