In Between Octaves by Che Yung Kung Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Che Yung Kung's Japanese Ramen House Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Che Yung Kung as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their outstanding work titled "In Between Octaves." This Japanese Ramen House design has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award, acknowledging its exceptional creativity, functionality, and overall design excellence.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry, as it showcases innovative solutions that align with current trends and needs. Winning designs demonstrate their ability to advance industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders. This recognition highlights the importance of pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities within the field of interior design.In Between Octaves by Che Yung Kung stands out for its skillful incorporation of oriental elements within a westernized shopping mall setting. The design features a carefully crafted grid sequence, with a central axis running through the space, creating a harmonious relationship between new and old parallel axes. The use of hand-written calligraphy lanterns to frame the outer kitchen and dining areas adds a unique musical score-like quality to the space, enhancing the overall ambiance.Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivating force for Che Yung Kung to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition not only validates the excellence of In Between Octaves but also inspires the team to further explore innovative design solutions that positively impact the industry and the lives of those who experience their spaces. It encourages a continued pursuit of excellence and a commitment to creating meaningful and impactful interior environments.Interested parties may learn more about In Between Octaves and Che Yung Kung's award-winning design at:About Che Yung Kung03dimensionsdesign Ltd. is renowned for their ability to explore the diverse possibilities of space. By carefully considering elements such as light, shadow, material, details, and art, they construct spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also evoke a profound sense of meaning. Che Yung Kung, hailing from Taiwan, China, is a key member of the 03dimensionsdesign Ltd. team, contributing to their innovative and impactful interior design projects.About Synergy Collective Catering Ltd.Synergy Collective Catering Ltd. is the company behind the popular Hong Kong-based ramen brand "Issyokemen." The brand has recently expanded its presence by opening its first branch in Taiwan. The store's name, "Isshokenmei," is derived from a Japanese word that encapsulates the dedication and passion put into every aspect of the ramen experience.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs showcase innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and adherence to sustainability and accessibility standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the field of interior design, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiordesignaward.org

