Humv by Peyman Hashemi and Kayhan Turan Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Humv

Innovative Oil Container Design Recognized for Durability, Functionality, and Sustainability

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Humv by Peyman Hashemi and Kayhan Turan as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Humv's innovative design within the packaging industry, celebrating its unique blend of durability, functionality, and sustainability.Humv's award-winning design aligns with current trends and needs within the packaging industry, focusing on resilience, ergonomics, and eco-consciousness. The design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders by optimizing material usage, enhancing impact resistance, and improving recyclability, ultimately setting a new standard for packaging solutions.Inspired by the reinforced exteriors and tactical design of military vehicles, Humv features a bold, angular form with an ergonomic grip and reinforced shell, reflecting power, control, and industrial efficiency. The design incorporates advanced blow molding technology, allowing for optimized material usage and structural strength, while the use of 90 percent recycled high-density polyethylene reduces waste without compromising mechanical integrity.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Peyman Hashemi and Kayhan Turan to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award highlights the potential for Humv to inspire further advancements in packaging design, focusing on the balance between durability, functionality, and sustainability.Team MembersHumv was designed by Peyman Hashemi, a mechanical engineer, entrepreneur, and product designer specializing in plastic containers, in collaboration with co-designer Kayhan Turan.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Peyman Hashemi and Kayhan TuranPeyman Hashemi and Kayhan Turan are mechanical engineers, entrepreneurs, and product designers from Turkey, specializing in plastic containers. They combine a deep understanding of engineering principles with a flair for innovative design, securing over 100 registered designs globally. Their expertise extends beyond creation, encompassing the commercial production of these designs, affirming their comprehensive grasp of the industry.About Queen Pack DesignQueen Pack Design specializes in crafting innovative packaging solutions that seamlessly align with a brand's identity. With years of expertise, the company transforms conceptual visions into high-impact designs, integrating symbolic elements inspired by nature, automotive aesthetics, and unique brand characteristics. Committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation, Queen Pack Design blends creative artistry with engineering precision, offering end-to-end support from concept development to precision molding and production.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and professional execution. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, and brand identity reflection. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges designers' skill in developing solutions that enhance user experiences and contribute positively to industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driving inspiration and innovation in packaging design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.