Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market for Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-On Insulation (SOI) coatings has witnessed a steady growth. The market is set to grow from $1.94 billion in 2024, to $2.03 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth over the historical period is due to several factors, including a surge in demand for maintenance of industrial infrastructure, an increasing need for prevention and protection against corrosion, a growing requirement for energy efficiency and insulation, as well as the expansion of needs within the oil and gas industry and petrochemical and chemical plants.

The market size for corrosion under insulation (cui) and spray-on insulation (soi) coatings are projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, ballooning to $2.73 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the forecasted duration can be ascribed to factors such as the refurbishment of aging infrastructure, offshore and marine usages, the rise of sophisticated insulation materials, enhanced sustainable and environment-friendly coatings, the increase of asset integrity administration, and the advent of new market development. Key trends for the forecast period include implementation of digital inspections and monitoring systems, the use of smart coatings combined with Internet of Things (IoT) integration, advancement in coating technologies, along with the continued growth of sustainable and eco-friendly coatings.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Landscape?

The advancement of industries such as marine, oil and gas, petrochemical, and construction is significantly contributing to the expansion of the corrosion under insulation (CUI) and spray-on insulation (SOI) coatings market. These sectors have grown exponentially in the past years owing to economic development and industrialization. A fundamental element of these industries is the vast network of pipelines that are perpetually exposed to corrosive chemicals and moisture, necessitating regular coating applications to ward off corrosion. This need propels the market for corrosion under insulation (CUI) and spray-on insulation (SOI) coatings. A case in point is a June 2022 projection by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that global energy investment would likely grow by 8% to USD 2.4 trillion in 2022, largely due to renewable energy sources. Moreover, a 2022 report by the U.S. Census Bureau stated that construction spending was earmarked at $1,744.8 billion in April, representing a 0.8% increase from the revised March estimate of $1,740.6 billion. Conclusively, the upsurge of end-user industries is presumed to spur the corrosion under insulation (CUI) and spray-on insulation (SOI) coatings market's growth in the future.

Who Are The Top Players In The Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market?

Major players in the Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Jotun A/S

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Hempel A/S

• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

• RPM International Inc.

• Syneffex Inc.

• Kaefer GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Industry?

The growing trend of strategic alliances is becoming progressively prominent within the corrosion under insulation (CUI) and spray-on insulation (SOI) coatings market. Key businesses in these sectors are forming partnerships to broaden their market reach. For example, in August 2023, BASF SE, a chemicals firm based in Germany that offers corrosion protection under insulation and coatings, allied with Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. Through this collaboration, BASF SE is looking to concentrate on establishing a green industrial chain for sustainable development within the packaging industry. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., a company based in Japan, adds to their portfolio with paints and coatings. Furthermore, in March 2023, Safi-Alcan, a France-based chemical firm with a focus on paints and coatings, formed an alliance with Shimmer & Schwarz, Inc.'s Paints & Coatings division. With this alliance, Safi-Alcan is broadening their product range and providing customers with an expanded array of options. Shimmer & Schwarz, Inc., based in Germany, is another company that also provides in the field of paints and coatings.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market

The corrosion under insulation (cui) & spray-on insulation (soi) coatings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Solvent-Based Coating, Water-Based Paint, Powder Coating

2) By Material: Epoxy Anticorrosive Coating, Polyurethane Coating, Inorganic Zinc-Rich Coating, Alkyd Coating, Acrylic Coating, Chlorinated Rubber Coating, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Marine, Oil and Gas and Petrochemical, Energy and Power, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solvent-Based Coating: Epoxy Solvent-Based Coatings, Polyurethane Solvent-Based Coatings, Alkyd Solvent-Based Coatings

2) By Water-Based Paint: Acrylic Water-Based Paints, Latex Water-Based Paints, Water-Based Epoxy Coatings

3) By Powder Coating: Thermoset Powder Coatings, Thermoplastic Powder Coatings, Specialty Powder Coatings

Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for corrosion under insulation (CUI) and spray-on insulation (SOI) coatings. The region is also anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion in the upcoming period. The market report assessing the CUI and SOI coatings industry encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

