Lilong Arcade by Jiahua Xu Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

Jiahua Xu's Lilong Arcade Recognized for Outstanding Design in Architecture, Building and Structure Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Jiahua Xu 's Lilong Arcade as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Lilong Arcade, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the competitive architecture industry.Lilong Arcade's recognition by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significance for the industry and potential customers alike. The design's thoughtful integration of public spaces with historical features while meeting modern needs aligns with current trends in creating adaptable, community-oriented architecture. By showcasing the practical benefits of versatile layouts and harmonious facade design, Lilong Arcade serves as an exemplar for the industry, demonstrating the value of innovative design in enhancing urban experiences.Lilong Arcade distinguishes itself through its masterful blend of traditional arcade architecture and contemporary design elements. The flexible layouts maximize space usage, seamlessly combining fixed and mobile areas to accommodate diverse community needs. The facade design pays homage to historical elements while incorporating modern materials, resulting in a welcoming and vibrant environment that encourages public engagement. These carefully considered design choices showcase Lilong Arcade's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative approach to urban architecture.The Bronze A' Design Award for Lilong Arcade serves as a testament to Jiahua Xu's dedication to excellence and innovation in architecture. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and explorations within the brand, fostering a continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of design. As Lilong Arcade sets a new standard for community-oriented architecture, it motivates the team to further refine their craft and deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance the built environment and positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jiahua XuJiahua Xu is an accomplished architect from the United States with an extensive international portfolio spanning diverse markets, including the US, China, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Jiahua's expertise lies in the synthesis of innovative architectural theory and rigorous technical capability, allowing for the effective translation of complex design concepts into functionally and aesthetically compelling realities. With a focus on parametric design and advanced digital workflows, Jiahua contributes to society by delivering innovative architectural solutions that enhance cultural, educational, and commercial environments, positively impacting communities and urban landscapes.About ArchticArchtic is an architectural and interior design studio directed by Jiahua Xu. The studio's work reflects Jiahua's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design through innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology. Archtic's portfolio showcases a range of projects that seamlessly integrate form and function, creating spaces that inspire and enhance the human experience.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. The award acknowledges designs that excel in criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability. Bronze A' Design Award-winning works are highly regarded for their attention to detail and their potential to positively influence industry standards and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes superior architecture and structure design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands across all countries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the architecture and design fields. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecture-design-awards.com

