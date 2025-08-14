Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Set to Reach $117.28 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the size of the search and rescue (sar) equipment market has showcased consistent growth. It is predicted to expand from a worth of $89.7 billion in 2024 to approximately $93.72 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historical growth pattern of this market can be linked to occurrences of natural calamities, requirements for emergency response, defence and military uses, safety requirements in the maritime and aviation sectors, government appropriations for sar operations, and the expansion of outdoor recreational activities.

The market size for search and rescue (sar) equipment is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $117.28 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into sar operations, use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for sar, real-time communication and coordination, GPS and satellite-assisted location tracking, growth of private sector sar services, and the application of robotics and drones in sar. Key trends during the forecast period comprise of wearable sar technology for immediate responders, improved data analytics for predictive SAR, AI-enabled image and speech recognition, self-governing sar systems, eco-friendly and sustainable sar equipment, and international and cross-border sar coordination.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market?

The surge in terrorism and insurgency is predicted to spur the growth of the search and rescue equipment market in the future. Terrorism is regarded as a method to achieve political goals while insurgency is a political movement with a definitive political agenda. Surge in such acts directly leads to devastation of properties and lives economically, and indirectly impacts the economy due to xenophobia, diminishing tourism, creating market instability, and rising insurance claims. For example, as per the 2023 report by Vision of Humanity, an Australian non-governmental organization, 76% of deaths in Western democracies were attributed to acts of terrorism in the US, aligning with a 15-year low in incident rates. Moreover, in 2022, the Islamic State (IS) and their subordinates continued to be the globe's most lethal terrorist organization for the eighth subsequent year, conducting assaults in 21 countries. Consequently, the escalation in terrorism and insurgency is fuelling the expansion of the search and rescue equipment market looking ahead.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market?

Major players in the Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aeromarine Srt

• Cubic Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Garmin Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• RTX Corporation

• Airborne Systems North America Inc.

• CMC Rescue Inc.

• Cascade Rescue Company

• Angloco Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market In The Future?

Significant firms in the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market, such as MSA Safety Incorporated, are innovating with new technologies geared towards enhancing the safety of firefighters, in order to strengthen their competitiveness in the market. In the month of April 2022, this US-based firm rolled out a new rescue device named LUNAR, designed to elevate the safety measures for firefighters. This highly adaptable device can be utilized independently or incorporated into an existing MSA SCBA system. LUNAR is built with cutting-edge technologies that include Firefighting Assisting Search Technology (FAST) for team member location, personal thermal imaging with edge identification, direct cellular cloud linkage, and a network within LUNAR devices to ensure uninterrupted communication at the scene.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market

The search and rescue (sar) equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Rescue Equipment, Search Equipment, Communication Equipment, Technical Equipment, Planning Equipment, Other Equipment

2) By Platform: Airborne, Marine, Ground-Based

3) By Application: Combat SAR, Urban SAR Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Rescue Equipment: Stretchers and Litters, Rescue Tools, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Ropes and Harnesses

2) By Search Equipment: Search Cameras, Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Sonar Systems

3) By Communication Equipment: Two-Way Radios, Satellite Phones, Emergency Locator Beacons, Mobile Communication Devices

4) By Technical Equipment: GPS Devices, Mapping Software, Navigation Systems, Monitoring Equipment

5) By Planning Equipment: Incident Command Software, Resource Management Tools, Training Simulators, Risk Assessment Tools

6) By Other Equipment: Medical Equipment, Lighting, Water Rescue Equipment

Global Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market was led by North America, which held the largest share. However, anticipated rapid growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. The SAR equipment global market report of 2025 takes into account numerous geographical areas, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

