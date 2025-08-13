MPD Arrests Suspect in Unlawful Entry and Multiple Theft Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple CVS theft offenses that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, August 11, 2025, at approximately 6:42 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest for an unlawful entry. Upon arrival it was reported that the suspect entered the location then fled the scene.
Officers canvassed the area and subsequently located and detained the suspect at the intersection of 17th Street and K Street, Northwest. While being detained the suspect assaulted one of the officers.
As a result of the investigation, 58-year-old Gary Thomas, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry and Assault On A Police Officer.
Additionally, Thomas was charged with several Theft (Second Degree) offenses that occurred in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. During each offense, the suspect entered the business, stole property then fled the scene.
- On Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 4:53 p.m. CCN: 25088636
- On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 2:24 p.m. CCN: 25092994
- On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 12:55 p.m. CCN: 25094664
- On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 1:39 p.m. CCN: 25095272
- On Thursday, June 26, 2025, at approximately 2:17 p.m. CCN: 25095855
- On Friday, July 11, 2025, at approximately 12:12 p.m. CCN:25087318
- On Thursday, July 17, 2025, at approximately 2:26 p.m. CCN: 25090672
- On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 1:18 p.m. CCN: 25091240
- On Saturday, July 28, 2025, at approximately 10:08 a.m. CCN: 25114065
