MPD Arrests Suspect in Unlawful Entry and Multiple Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple CVS theft offenses that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, August 11, 2025, at approximately 6:42 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest for an unlawful entry. Upon arrival it was reported that the suspect entered the location then fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and subsequently located and detained the suspect at the intersection of 17th Street and K Street, Northwest. While being detained the suspect assaulted one of the officers.

As a result of the investigation, 58-year-old Gary Thomas, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry and Assault On A Police Officer.

Additionally, Thomas was charged with several Theft (Second Degree) offenses that occurred in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. During each offense, the suspect entered the business, stole property then fled the scene.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 4:53 p.m. CCN: 25088636

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 2:24 p.m. CCN: 25092994

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 12:55 p.m. CCN: 25094664

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 1:39 p.m. CCN: 25095272

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, at approximately 2:17 p.m. CCN: 25095855

On Friday, July 11, 2025, at approximately 12:12 p.m. CCN:25087318

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, at approximately 2:26 p.m. CCN: 25090672

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 1:18 p.m. CCN: 25091240

On Saturday, July 28, 2025, at approximately 10:08 a.m. CCN: 25114065

