HGM Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY 2025–26 Performance with 146% QoQ Revenue Growth

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HGM Limited (formerly HOV Services Limited) NSE: HOVS , a global technology-driven enterprise, today announced its unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company delivered robust growth across key metrics, driven by strategic investments, operational efficiency, and expansion in high-growth healthcare services.

Financial Highlights (Standalone – ₹ in Lakhs)

- Revenue from Operations: ₹1,360.90 – up +146% QoQ and +144% YoY

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹240.49 – up +104% QoQ and +126% YoY

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹172.86 – up +31% QoQ and +122% YoY

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.37 – up +30% QoQ and +121% YoY

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

- Equity Share Capital: ₹1,259.50 lakhs

- Other Equity: ₹2,092.72 lakhs

- Maintained strong liquidity and a low leverage position, enabling sustained growth investments.

Operational Highlights

- Revenue growth fueled by expanded client engagements in the Healthcare Services (RCM) segment.

- Enhanced profitability through disciplined cost control and process optimization.

- Continued investments in AI-driven platforms, automation, and domain expertise to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Parvinder S Chadha, Chairman & Executive Director, said:

“This quarter’s results validate our strategy of combining operational discipline with targeted investments in high-growth, technology-enabled healthcare services. Our AI-driven platform approach positions us for sustained growth, while our strong liquidity provides the flexibility to capture emerging market opportunities.”

About HGM Limited

HGM Limited is a global, technology-driven enterprise focused on delivering scalable solutions across high-growth sectors. Leveraging its strengths in Artificial Intelligence, process excellence, innovation, and operational scalability, HGM is building a category-leading AI-driven healthcare services platform in the United States. The company targets tech-enabled businesses in revenue cycle management, medical coding, ambient listening, and healthcare analytics—areas where AI-led automation and domain expertise can drive measurable efficiencies and outcomes. With a unified leadership and technology platform, HGM is committed to sustainable growth, long-term shareholder value, and expanding its market presence in the U.S. and other high-potential geographies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations: ir@hgmlimited.com

Media Contact: media@hgmlimited.com

Website https://hgmlimited.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.