HGM Limited Announces Acquisition of Aidéo Technologies LLC

PUNE, INDIA, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HGM Limited, a global technology-driven enterprise focused on building category-leading AI-driven healthcare services, today announced its wholly owned US subsidiary Healthcare Capital Holdings LLC (HCH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aidéo Technologies LLC, a U.S.-based leader in AI-powered Autonomous coding solutions. This acquisition expands HGM’s healthcare platform capabilities in revenue cycle management (RCM), medical coding and healthcare analytics, furthering its mission to deliver scalable, AI-led automation for measurable efficiencies and outcomes.

Management Commentary

Dr. Bhargav Thakkar, EVP Healthcare of HGM Limited, said: “Acquiring Aidéo Technologies is a major step towards our goal of building a comprehensive AI-driven healthcare services platform. Aidéo’s Autonomous Coding Platform, built on advanced AI, natural language processing, real-time analytics, and Large Language Models (LLM), delivers accuracy that surpasses manual and traditional CAC tools. Its HL7 interoperability ensures seamless communication with industry standard EHR systems, supporting surgical specialties, emergency departments, anesthesia, radiology, and RCM companies across the U.S. This technology complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to scale rapidly, improve compliance, and deliver greater value to providers, payers, and patients. The acquisition reflects our strategy to integrate AI-led automation into critical healthcare workflows, meeting the growing demand for efficiency and innovation in the healthcare ecosystem.”

Transaction Details - Under the terms of the agreement, HGM Limited through its WOS will acquire 100% of Aidéo Technologies LLC through an equity transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.

About HGM Limited - HGM Limited is a global, technology-driven enterprise focused on delivering scalable solutions across high-growth sectors. Leveraging its strengths in Artificial Intelligence, process excellence, and operational scalability, HGM is building a category-leading AI-driven healthcare services platform in the United States, targeting businesses in revenue cycle management, medical coding, ambient listening, and healthcare analytics.

About Aidéo Technologies LLC - Aidéo Technologies is a U.S.-headquartered technology company specializing in AI-powered Autonomous coding solutions. Its flagship Gemini™ AI Coding Platform delivers industry-leading accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency for healthcare providers, RCM companies, and specialty practices.

