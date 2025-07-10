HOV Services Limited Appoints Dr. Bhargav Thakkar as Executive Vice President – Healthcare Services

HOV SERVICES LIMITED (NSE:HOVS)

PUNE, INDIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOV Services Limited (NSE: HOVS; BSE: 532761), a leading provider of agentic AI workflow solutions driving business operations management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bhargav Thakkar as Executive Vice President – Healthcare Services.

Dr. Thakkar, an MBBS and certified professional coder (CPC, CPC-H), brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare innovation, clinical operations, and technology-driven workflow transformation. Throughout his career, he has focused on bridging clinical, administrative, and financial outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

He has played a pivotal role in developing and scaling impactful healthcare solutions such as:

• Virtual scribe services (autonomous charting)

• Clinical data abstraction and data management

• Prescription validation engines

• Scalable revenue cycle management (RCM) platforms

These efforts have contributed to measurable improvements in provider efficiency, care quality, and operational performance.

Prior to joining HOVS, Dr. Thakkar held senior leadership roles at several healthcare technology and services organizations, where he led clinical innovation teams and launched end-to-end service lines supporting both payers and providers. Under his leadership, clinical portfolios expanded to include utilization management, risk adjustment, coding, and physician-level review solutions.

“Adaptability is the only way to thrive in today’s ever-changing healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Thakkar. “At HOV Services, we are committed to delivering tech-enabled, disruptive solutions that are scalable, sustainable, and aligned with our clients’ evolving needs. Disruption, though often uncomfortable, is a powerful engine for growth—and I look forward to driving that transformation.”

In his new role, Dr. Thakkar will oversee the strategic expansion of HOVS’s healthcare vertical, with a strong focus on:

• Designing scalable, technology-led delivery models that optimize workflows for providers and payers

• Enhancing interoperability across clinical and administrative systems

• Integrating AI-powered platforms with specialized human expertise

• Delivering client-centric, value-based solutions across the healthcare continuum

Dr. Thakkar’s appointment reinforces HOV Services’ long-standing commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the healthcare sector, aligning with both India’s digital health transformation and global trends in value-based care.

About HOV Services Limited

HOV Services Limited (NSE: HOVS; BSE: 532761) is a publicly traded global provider of agentic AI workflow solutions driving business operations management, with operations across the United States, India, and other key markets. The Company delivers end-to-end services across the healthcare, financial, legal, and technology sectors, leveraging a combination of deep domain expertise, scalable platforms, and long-standing client partnerships to drive efficiency and innovation.

