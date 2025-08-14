Unicorn Jewelry Announces SEIKO Partnership to Expand Luxury Watch Offerings in San Diego

This SEIKO partnership reflects our dedication to offering the finest craftsmanship and innovation to our customers.” — Fred Nasseri, President of Unicorn Jewelry.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Jewelry , a leader in fine jewelry and timepieces for over four decades, proudly announces its new SEIKO partnership , bringing one of the most respected names in horology directly to its Rancho Bernardo boutique.As the largest dealer in San Diego County for Seiko Luxe, Prospex, Presage, and Seiko Sport, Unicorn Jewelry strengthens its position as the go-to destination for SEIKO enthusiasts and luxury watch collectors.“As a trusted Rancho Bernardo jewelry store, we are excited to showcase timepieces that perfectly combine tradition, technology, and style.”To celebrate the partnership, Unicorn Jewelry will host a SEIKO Showcase Week, featuring exclusive in-store promotions, early access to new arrivals, and one-on-one consultations with SEIKO brand experts.Located in the heart of Rancho Bernardo, Unicorn Jewelry continues to set itself apart through personalized service, curated luxury collections, and trusted relationships built over decades.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueSince 1981, Unicorn Jewelry has been serving the Rancho Bernardo community with handcrafted fine jewelry, luxury timepieces , custom designs, and expert in-house repairs. As an authorized retailer for leading brands, the boutique is known for its exceptional service and exclusive selections.About SEIKOFounded in 1881, SEIKO is a pioneer in watchmaking, celebrated for innovations like the first quartz wristwatch. With a legacy of precision and quality, SEIKO offers iconic collections that blend craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.Media Contact:Unicorn JewelryFred Nasseri, Owner858.487.6454fred@unicornjewelry.comMyCommunity.Today1-877-I-GO-MYCTinfo@mycommunity.today

