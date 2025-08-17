Diaspora Voting Discussion Receive Loudest Applause from Nigerians in US at Virtual Townhall with Embassy Officials

NAPAC USA Press Release Banner NAPAC USA Logo

The Second Virtual Townhall hosted by the Nigeria Mission in D.C, along with the Consulates in New York and Atlanta was largely considered a Success

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considered by the host and attendees as a very successful meeting, the event had in attendance key officers, Ambassador Samson Itegboje, Ambassador Auwalu Jega Namadina, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, Mrs. Olufemi Gbadebo, Mrs. Temitope Abraham and Mr. Ebikela Jasper spending significant time with the community.With a record 300+ dial-in attendance and substantial time spent on Q and A, the interaction was warm, cordial and informative. It was a sense of encouragement and motivation to everyone.Now deemed a model of how feasible it is to achieve when citizens and willing governments jointly set the agenda for impact and sustainable initiatives.Key highlights of discussions from the meeting range:● Improved and continued service delivery at the various Missions.- With the Diaspora community offering to volunteer time and manpower in supporting the Embassy as needed. A gesture of the improved experience recorded.- Review of engagement with all 3rd party service providers to the mission (i.e. OIS operators)- NIN application Issues (USA and Nigeria interface)● Restoration of consulate services at the Nigeria building in San Francisco, California● Push for Diaspora Voting – this received an overwhelming support and call for acceptance by the Nigerian legislatures.● Concerns of Anti-Immigrant trend building momentum on social media in the US.● Economic opportunities in Investment & Trade IssuesThe town hall brought together individuals, social group representatives and leaders, guests married to Nigerians and looking to explore more with our community and younger generation Nigerians.The event successfully created more awareness, mobilized support, gathered community input and served as a benchmark to hold officials accountable.For individuals and the public needing further assistance or concerns on visa and passport applications or other consular matters, you are encouraged to contact the official email: publiccomplaints@nigeriaembassyusa.org.We at NAPAC USA are also committed to supporting our community and will continue to be a watchful eye in ensuring no one is left behind. You are encouraged to follow our social media handles for information, send us emails, attend our events and spread the word to our fellow Nigerians. Especially here in the United States.Together, we continue to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and its diaspora, ensuring that the dignity and well-being of all Nigerians remain a top priority.Register for future Townhall events: https://bit.ly/join-us-nigeria-disapora NAPAC FOR ALL!!!!NAPAC-USA invites all Nigerians in the United States to join the organization in its mission to build a brighter future.Visit our website at napacusa.org to learn more about our initiatives and get involved.For media inquiriesPress and Media DeskTel: +1 202-769-2550Email: info@napacusa.org.Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC-USA)

