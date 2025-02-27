Nigerian Mission in US Engage Nigerian Americans in Virtual Town Hall

NAPAC USA Press Release Banner

The Nigeria Mission in D.C, along with the Consulates in New York and Atlanta host a joint Virtual townhall along with Nigeria Center, NAPAC USA & NALA

This is a time for us to come together and support one another. NAPAC remains committed to assisting all Nigerians in the U.S. through training programs and workshops that empower our community.” — Prince Maduka Nkuku - President NAPAC USA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C ., in collaboration with the Consulates General in New York and Atlanta, Nigeria Center , the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee ( NAPAC ), and the Nigerian American Lawyers Association (NALA), successfully hosted a virtual town hall meeting onThis online event provided a crucial platform for engagement between the Nigerian diplomatic missions and the diaspora, reaffirming the Nigerian government’s commitment to its citizens abroad. Discussions focused on key concerns, including visa and passport applications, consular services, and issues affecting Nigerians in the United States. Participants had the opportunity to ask pressing questions, provide feedback, and gain insights into ongoing diplomatic efforts to support and protect their interests.NAPAC extends its deep appreciation to Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Sampson Itegboje, Consul General of New York Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, and Consul General of Atlanta Ambassador Auwalu Jega Namadina for their leadership and dedication to fostering open communication with the Nigerian community. We also thank all Nigerians who participated in this important dialogue and contributed to its success.The Embassy and Consulates assured NAPAC, its partners, and the Nigerian community that all concerns raised would be addressed. Matters beyond their jurisdiction will be referred to Abuja for resolution. For updates on visa and passport applications or other consular matters, individuals are encouraged to contact the official email: publiccomplaints@nigeriaembassyusa.orgNAPAC President Prince Maduka Nkuku emphasized the importance of unity, stating, “This is a time for us to come together and support one another. NAPAC remains committed to assisting all Nigerians in the U.S. through training programs and workshops that empower our community.” He also urged leaders of faith-based and socio-cultural organizations to collaborate with NAPAC in advancing the collective interests of Nigerians in the United States.Together, we continue to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and its diaspora, ensuring that the dignity and well-being of all Nigerians remain a top priority.NAPAC FOR ALLNAPAC-USA invites all Nigerians in the United States to join the organization in its mission to build a brighter future. Visit our website at napacusa.org to learn more about our initiatives and get involved. For media inquiries, please contact us at info@napacusa.org.Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC-USA)

