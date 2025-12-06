Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) & Coalition Present CPC Policy Recommendations to U.S. State Dept.

NAPAC USA Press Release Banner

NAPAC USA Press Release Banner

NAPC USA Logo

NAPAC USA Logo

A coalition of Nigerian American groups briefed the U.S. State Dept, offering recommendations to strengthen U.S.–Nigeria relations after the CPC decision.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 4, 2025, a coalition of leading Nigerian American organizations, including the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), the Nigerian Center, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, Americas (NIDOA), and the Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group (NPAG) met with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of West African Affairs Nigeria Desk to discuss and present their policy document titled “Recommendations for Strengthening U.S.–Nigeria Engagement Following Nigeria’s Re-Designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).”

The coalition urged both the Nigerian and U.S. governments to pursue a transparent and cooperative approach that reinforces the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations. They emphasized the Nigerian American community as a vital bridge contributing significantly to economic development, civic engagement, and cultural exchange that benefit both countries.
To read the coalition’s policy recommendations, (click here -link to the recommendation)

Press Office
NAPAC USA
+1 202-769-2550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) & Coalition Present CPC Policy Recommendations to U.S. State Dept.

Distribution channels: International Organizations, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Press Office
NAPAC USA
+1 202-769-2550
Company/Organization
NAPAC USA
5777 West Century Boulevard Suite 1110
Los Angeles, California, 90045
United States
+1 202-769-2550
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

NAPAC FOR ALL NAPAC-USA invites all Nigerians in the United States to join the organization in its mission to build a brighter future. Visit our website at napacusa.org to learn more about our initiatives and get involved. For media inquiries, please contact us at info@napacusa.org. Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC-USA)

JOIN NAPAC TODAY

More From This Author
Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) & Coalition Present CPC Policy Recommendations to U.S. State Dept.
Diaspora Voting Discussion Receive Loudest Applause from Nigerians in US at Virtual Townhall with Embassy Officials
Nigerian Mission in US Engage Nigerian Americans in Virtual Town Hall
View All Stories From This Author