Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and ANEW Announce Initiative Supporting Wildfire Survivors and Families in Need

With Donations of over 34 truckloads of gently used high-end furniture, these repurposed items are giving a sense of “house and home” to LA fire victims.

For two decades, ANEW has been dedicated to connecting surplus corporate assets with critical community needs 'doing what’s right with what’s left.'” — Rose Tourje, Founder and President of ANEW

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and ANEW (Asset Network for Education Worldwide, Inc.) today announced a new initiative that bridges social sustainability with disaster recovery. This collaboration is designed to restore dignity and provide essential home furnishings to individuals and families rebuilding their lives after crisis.Through ANEW’s leading corporate surplus stewardship program, a significant donation totaling 34 truckloads of gently used, high-end furniture from a decommissioned 4-star luxury hotel in Los Angeles has been delivered to GEM’s San Pedro distribution center. This effort will yield over 90% landfill diversion, converted as approximately 100 tons; verified with audited results.The extensive collection of furnishings from the 181-room hotel is now being meticulously recorded and repurposed to create a sense of home for California wildfire survivors and vulnerable low-income families. The available items are part of a comprehensive offering that includes everything from bed frames, lounge chairs, and end tables to dresser/desk combinations and ancillary décor.In a powerful combination of resources, GEM will supplement this furniture with its own inventory of home essentials donated by Amazon, providing complete packages for the bedroom, kitchen, and bath. These packages are thoughtfully assembled with items such as new bedding, towels, comforters, mattresses, cookware, and can openers.“This collaboration is about restoring lives with dignity,” said Michael Capponi, Founder and President of Global Empowerment Mission. “Every piece of furniture diverted from the landfill is now helping a family rebuild their lives, providing them with a fresh start and a true sense of home.”“For two decades, ANEW has been dedicated to matching surplus corporate assets with critical community needs,” said Rose Tourje, Founder and President of ANEW. “We collaborate with some of the world’s leading companies to practice what we call: 'doing what’s right with what’s left.'”About ANEWFounded in 2005, ANEW (Asset Network for Education Worldwide, Inc.) has stewarded millions of pounds of corporate furnishings to schools, clinics, shelters, nonprofits, and disaster recovery efforts across North America. This initiative with GEM is among the largest residential-focused collaborations in ANEW’s history. Learn more at: https://anewfound.org About Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) has become a disruptive force in disaster relief and recovery worldwide. GEM delivers both rapid, life-saving aid in the critical hours after disaster strikes and strategic, long-term solutions that help communities rebuild stronger than before. Recognized as one of the most effective and accountable nonprofits in the sector, GEM proudly holds Charity Navigator’s coveted 4-star rating and ensures that an extraordinary 97% of every donated dollar goes directly to mission programs not overhead.Learn more at: https://www.globalempowermentmission.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.