Villa Communications’ CEO Appointed Executive in Residence at East Texas A&M University

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Communications is proud to announce that founder and CEO Ruth Villalonga has been named Executive in Residence at East Texas A&M University (ETAMU) for the 2025–2026 academic year.This appointment is part of an ongoing initiative by ETAMU to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workforce by embedding seasoned executives into the academic experience. These residencies bring industry leaders directly into the university environment to mentor students, lead faculty workshops, and help shape modern curricula grounded in real-world relevance.“We’ve entered a new era of learning, one that values both academic rigor and practical fluency,” said Villalonga. “This residency is a great opportunity to give back by helping prepare students for the complexity, opportunity, and cultural dimensions of real-world business challenges and modern executive leadership.”Building Strategic, Multicultural ReadinessDuring her tenure, Villalonga will design and deliver applied workshops, host fireside chats, and hold office hours to share her expertise and business insights, helping students think critically and prepare for real-world business challenges.This program will support faculty innovation, foster career readiness, and align closely with the university’s innovative framework, built for working professionals and corporate talent pipelines.“East Texas A&M is poised for an exciting future, and I am eager to be part of the journey,” said Dr. Sri Beldona, chief academic officer of East Texas A&M at Dallas. “Together, we will create meaningful opportunities that will leave a legacy for current and future generations.”###About Ruth Villalonga & Villa CommunicationsRuth Villalonga is an award-winning communications strategist and a trusted advisor to C-suite leaders and boards. As CEO of Villa Communications, Ruth and her team of senior communications professionals help brands connect authentically with multicultural America to future-proof their business through storytelling rooted in cultural intelligence and business impact. The firm specializes in corporate affairs, brand positioning, internal communications, media relations, and multicultural engagement.About East Texas A&M UniversityEast Texas A&M University serves rural and metropolitan East Texas with a dedicated mission to transform lives. With an enrollment of approximately 13,086 students, East Texas A&M is the third-largest member of The Texas A&M University System. Students choose from among 143+ academic degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels and learn from world-class faculty who conduct nationally recognized research. A vibrant student experience includes a thriving Greek community and more than 95 student-led organizations. As a member of the Southland Conference, East Texas A&M features 14 NCAA Division I athletic teams. The university offers classes online and on-site in Commerce, Dallas, Corsicana, McKinney, Mesquite, and Bryan (RELLIS).ETAMU Contact: Michael JohnsonChief Marketing and Communications Officer903.886.5128For opportunities to collaborate during the residency or request speaking engagements, contact:press@villacomms.com

