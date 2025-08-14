iRAYPLE and TXR Robotics Join Forces for Intelligent Robotic Automation Breakthroughs

at the signing ceremony at the signing ceremony

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRAYPLE announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 𝐓𝐗𝐑 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, a subsidiary of 𝐄𝐮𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 specializing in robotics and logistics automation. The agreement aims to jointly advance next-generation robotic automation technologies.Under the MOU, the two companies will establish a comprehensive technology cooperation framework covering:Standardization of robotic automation hardware platformsAdvancement of AI vision-based applicationsRegular technical exchanges and promotion of joint projectsIn particular, TXR Robotics will work on technology collaboration and localization to deliver 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 optimized for industrial environments. These solutions will integrate 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄'𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 with TXR’s robotic control (FMS) and SLAM-based autonomous navigation technologies.As part of the collaboration, iRAYPLE’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) will serve as the 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 for TXR Robotics solutions and will be prioritized for project deployment. This integration is expected to enhance 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, and 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 by leveraging iRAYPLE’s high-performance vision cameras. The two companies will target both domestic and global markets with these combined capabilities.Through this strategic partnership, iRAYPLE and TXR Robotics aim to generate strong synergy, capture a greater share of the 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, and significantly boost their 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬.“𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄'𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬,” said Um insup, CEO of TXR Robotics. “𝐁𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.”About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

