GRAPHION ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST 30-MINUTE CHARGING ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES IN VIENTIANE, LAO PDR

Our first step toward the energy transistion for two wheel motorcycles in Lao PDR” — Ki Y. Nam

SINGAPORE, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions, operating in Lao PDR under its local brand Ewave Lao, announces the world’s first electric motorcycles with rapid 10- to 30-minute charging capabilities, supported by a nationwide charging infrastructure. This initiative advances Lao PDR’s clean-air and energy-transition goals by retrofitting existing gasoline motorcycles and delivering affordable, low-emission mobility.

Key highlights

Rapid charging electric motorcycles designed for Lao conditions: 10–30 minute battery charging enables swift transitions from gasoline to electric mobility.

Retrofit program for gasoline motorcycles: Conversion starting at USD 700 (about 15 million KIP), with free charging included.

New electric motorcycles: Starting at USD 1,400 (about 30 million KIP) with a 5-year battery warranty and 24/7 in-home service.

Nationwide charging network: Deployment of rapid charging stations across Vientiane with plans for nationwide expansion.

Performance and range: Motor power 3,000–8,000 watts; top speeds 80–100 km/h; range up to 80 km per charge for retrofits and up to 170 km per charge for select models.

Economic and environmental impact: Estimated savings of roughly 1 million KIP per month on gasoline for the average user; significant reductions in noise and air pollution.

Local job creation and knowledge transfer: Technology transfer, local manufacturing, and capacity-building to support employment growth.

Regional expansion: Contract wins with the Philippines’ Bataan province to install similar systems; pilot trials with Bangkok police department planned for September.

Journey and milestones

Late 2022: Recognized Lao’s need for affordable electric-mobility solutions during a visit to Lao PDR.

End of 2023: Meetings with the Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Energy and Mines.

March 1, 2024: Government contract signing to electrify existing gasoline vehicles with an objective of 30% electrification by 2030.

August 2024: Lao operations office established; concept designs for multiple models and battery types developed.

January 2025: Factory setup and manufacturing readiness achieved.

July 2025: First pilot batch completed; staff trained.

August 8, 2025: Retail sales commence in Vientiane.

September 2025 and beyond: Bangkok police department pilot trials; broader regional expansion via rapid charging and retrofits.

From the founders

“Lao’s abundant, affordable, and clean electricity makes electric mobility not only feasible but compelling,” said Ki Nam, Founder and CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions. “We are proud to bring the world’s first rapid-charge electric motorcycles to Lao PDR under the Ewave Lao brand, support local jobs, and deliver cleaner air and quieter streets for communities.”

About Graphion Energy Solutions

Graphion Energy Solutions is a mobility technology company accelerating electrification of two- and three-wheeled transport in Southeast Asia. Through local branding (Ewave Lao) and a robust charging network, the company aims to reduce fossil-fuel dependence, improve air quality, and foster sustainable economic growth. The Lao operation serves as a model for regional replication and expansion to the Philippines and beyond.

About Ewave Lao

Ewave Lao is the Lao brand identity of Graphion Energy Solutions, representing local product lines, the charging network, and customer support in Lao PDR.

What this means for Lao PDR

Cleaner air and reduced urban noise.

Lower operating costs for riders due to inexpensive Lao electricity (approx. $0.025 per kWh) and reduced maintenance.

Local job creation and capability building in high-growth green-tech sectors.

A scalable, replicable model for neighboring markets, with ongoing government collaboration to achieve policy targets.

Also, company is actively engaging with stakeholders in Lao PDR, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia to expand the footprint.

