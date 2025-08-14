Webb Property Group Welcomes Real Estate Professional Karah Ralph

Webb Property Group has welcomed Karah Ralph as its newest Real Estate Partner, bringing her finance, and title expertise to enhance client experiences.

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Webb Property Group, part of Century 21 Signature Realty, is pleased to announce that Karah Ralph has joined the team as a Real Estate Partner, working alongside seasoned broker Tom Webb Karah brings a multi-year career in banking and finance, most recently serving as an escrow agent for a local title company. With extensive experience in residential sales and a strong background in escrow and closing processes, she offers clients a unique advantage throughout the buying and selling process. Known for her attention to detail, client-first approach, and clear communication, Karah ensures every transaction is handled with care and precision—from first showing to final closing.Her strengths perfectly complement Tom Webb’s diverse expertise, creating a powerful partnership focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Tom is a highly experienced real estate broker with a background in residential and commercial sales, property management, and development. As a licensed residential builder and mortgage loan originator, Tom offers clients comprehensive insight into construction, financing, and sales—ensuring smooth, informed, and successful transactions.“We are committed to providing personalized service, expert guidance, and a seamless process from start to finish,” said Tom Webb. “With Karah’s knowledge and dedication combined with my experience, our clients can expect the highest level of professionalism and care.”At the core of this partnership is the support of Century 21 Signature Realty, a trusted brokerage known for its team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals. Century 21 Signature Realty is committed to guiding clients through the complexities of real estate transactions with personalized attention and exceptional service.Whether buying your first home, selling a property, or pursuing investment opportunities, Webb Property Group is ready to help you achieve your real estate goals with confidence.Contact:Tom Webb, Associate BrokerCentury 21 Signature RealtyTelephone: (989) 492-0650Email: tom@tomwebb.comWeb: www.tomwebb.com

