Architecturally Significant Alden B. Dow Home Hits the Market in Midland for $875,000

The front view of 1015 W Sugnet Road, Midland. Light streams into the dining room. The sunken living room features built in seating and two fireplaces.

The Gallery House, located on the Midland Country Club golf course, was designed by Alden B. Dow and built for Robert Bennett in 1951.

This home is more than just real estate—it’s a work of art and a piece of Midland’s architectural history.” — Tom Webb, Associate Broker

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Midland’s most architecturally significant homes, designed by the renowned Alden B. Dow, FAIA, is now for sale. Located at 1015 W Sugnet Road in the City of Midland, this iconic mid-century modern residence is listed at $875,000 and represented by Tom Webb , Associate Broker with Century 21 Signature Realty.Designed in 1950 and completed in 1952 for Dow’s brother-in-law, Robert Bennett, this nearly 5,000 square foot home is a stunning example of Alden B. Dow’s architectural legacy. While the exterior remains true to Dow’s clean, balanced design aesthetic with tan brick, stucco, and low-pitched rooflines, the interior is anything but understated. Known as the “Gallery House,” the home features a sunken living room bordered by a raised brick-paved gallery, a two-sided brick fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Midland Country Club golf course, and an intricately lit dining room with a wooden box light ceiling featuring red glass inlays.The current owners have thoughtfully updated the property while preserving its mid-century modern charm. Recent improvements include a new roof, driveway, kitchen, carpet, and interior paint, ensuring modern functionality alongside historical authenticity. “Opportunities like this don’t come around often,” said Tom Webb, Associate Broker. “This home is more than just real estate—it’s a work of art and a piece of Midland’s architectural history.”The home’s prestigious location just off the third fairway of the Midland Country Club offers sweeping views and a serene setting, while its spacious layout includes five bedrooms, multiple entertaining spaces, and vaulted ceilings with clerestory windows that flood the interior with natural light.About Alden B. DowAlden B. Dow (1904–1983) was a leading figure in 20th-century American architecture, known for his unique interpretation of modernism rooted in organic design. A student of Frank Lloyd Wright, Dow’s work has shaped much of Midland’s architectural landscape and earned national recognition.About Tom WebbTom Webb is the Managing Broker of Century 21 Signature and the Webb Property Group , bringing over 16 years of real estate expertise to the industry. A graduate of Central Michigan University with a Master’s Degree, Tom combines academic insight with practical experience to guide clients through every aspect of the real estate process. He holds a residential builder's license, a real estate broker license, and a mortgage loan originator license, showcasing his versatility and comprehensive knowledge of the industry.Tom is also recognized for his professional excellence through multiple designations from the National Association of Realtors. His dedication to client service and commitment to advancing the real estate profession have earned him a reputation as a respected leader and trusted advisor in the community.About Century 21 Signature RealtyCentury 21 Signature Realty is a full-service real estate firm serving Central and Eastern Michigan with offices from Genesee to Clare County. Known for its client-first approach and experienced team of professionals, the firm offers a wide range of residential and commercial real estate services.

