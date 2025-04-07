Architecturally Significant Bay City Home Designed by Albert Kahn Hits the Market
Home was previously a carriage house for a spectacular Bay City mansion. Located at 105 Parkside Court, the stately home is available now for sale.
Albert Kahn, celebrated for shaping much of Michigan’s architectural and industrial landscape—including his work with Ford Motor Company and iconic civic structures—imbued this property with timeless character that remains intact today. Set within the historic Carroll Park neighborhood, the home provides 4,219 square feet of living space across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, all thoughtfully updated for contemporary living.
Key features include:
• A beautiful kitchen with pecan cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and one of the home’s three fireplaces
• A spacious and elegant dining room with an entire wall of custom built-ins
• Original hardwood floors, alongside heated tile and granite flooring
• A striking 5-inch-thick reclaimed barn door relocated to the second level for added privacy and architectural flair
• A serene courtyard with privacy wall and functional hand pump, offering a peaceful outdoor retreat
• An oversized two-car garage, once home to horse-drawn carriages, now repurposed for modern convenience
Set on a beautifully landscaped lot in one of Bay City’s most desirable and walkable neighborhoods, 105 Parkwood Court offers an unmatched combination of legacy, location, and livability. “This home is truly one of a kind,” said Tom Webb, listing agent for the property. “To own a residence designed by Albert Kahn is an extraordinary opportunity. It's a rare fusion of architectural history and contemporary comfort that you simply don’t find on the market.”
Private showings are available for pre-approved buyers. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Tom Webb at Century 21 Signature Realty.
