Vietnam Central Inspection Committee Chairman Explores Innovation Collaboration at Pangyo Startup Campus

Nguyen Duy Ngoc (left), Chairman of Vietnam’s Central Inspection Committee, and Hyun-gon Kim, President of Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator GBSA President Hyun-gon Kim explains the success factors of Pangyo Techno Valley to Vietnamese delegates Vietnamese delegates tour the incubator space on the third floor of Pangyo Startup Campus Vietnamese delegates visit the Digital Open Lab of Pangyo Startup Campus Chairman Nguyen Duy Ngoc (second from right) presents commemorative stamps to GBSA President Hyun-gon Kim (second from left)

Vietnam’s top innovation official visits Pangyo Startup Campus, exploring smart city success and bilateral cooperation with Korea’s tech ecosystem.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nguyen Duy Ngoc , Chairman of the Central Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and First Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digitalization, visited the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo on the morning of August 12. He accompanied General Secretary To Lam of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam during his state visit to Korea (August 10–13). He led a 16-member Vietnamese delegation during this event.The delegation received a briefing on Pangyo Techno Valley in the LINK on the second floor of the Pangyo Startup Campus, guided by the Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters. They also toured the incubator space and the Digital Open Lab on the third floor of the same building and posed for a commemorative photo.At the briefing, Chairman Nguyen asked about the secrets behind Pangyo Techno Valley’s success. In response, Hyun-gon Kim, President of the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA), outlined five key factors.First, the central and local governments jointly developed a master plan for the city, allocating about 60% of the new urban area to Techno Valley. Gyeonggi Province offered land at low interest rates and provided affordable leases and sales of public land to allow companies to settle stably.Second, Pangyo’s proximity to Seoul provides excellent access to logistics and transportation, making it an ideal location for business operations.Third, from the outset, the area was zoned exclusively for advanced industries such as IT, BT, and CT, fostering industrial concentration and a specialized industrial ecosystem.Fourth, open innovation has flourished as large corporations and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) collaborated to develop and supply products and services, creating a mutually beneficial environment.Fifth, easy access to top universities in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, along with a well-balanced residential and working environment, has attracted and retained young, talented professionals.President Kim added, “In Pangyo, the ratio of residents to workers is nearly 1:1, and the companies generate annual economic value nearly 40 times their investment. As a smart city prototype, Pangyo has simultaneously achieved efficient urban management, convenience in daily life, and a favorable business environment.”He also introduced Pangyo’s startup support system. Currently, more than 100 government and local government programs are in operation, offering stage-based support, including free incubator space, technology and sales network support, investment attraction training, direct investment, connections to large corporate CVCs and VCs, and participation in overseas exhibitions and investor matchmaking.When Chairman Nguyen asked whether cooperation between major Vietnamese provinces and Pangyo Techno Valley was feasible, President Kim responded, “Since 2016, we’ve operated the Gyeonggi Business Center (GBC) in Ho Chi Minh City to support business collaboration and trade. We plan to open another center in Hanoi next year.” He added, “The more collaboration we have between local governments and Pangyo, the better,” expressing his strong interest in expanding bilateral exchanges.

