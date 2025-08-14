Submit Release
CLFMI Opens Applications for the 2025–2026 Les Grube Memorial Design Award

Les Grube Memorial Design Award Application is Open until 11/1/2025

Architects and contractors are invited to enter the Annual Chain Link Fence Design Award—showcasing innovation in chain link fence design. Appy before 11/1/2025

CLFMI has been the industry’s voice, a partner to the architectural and contractor communities, and the consumer’s champion for over half a century.”
— Mark Levin - CLFMI
COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) proudly announces the opening of applications for the 2025–2026 Les Grube Memorial Design Award, the organization’s annual program that honors exceptional design and creative use of chain link fencing in architecture, engineering, and construction.

Named after industry leader and past CLFMI President Les Grube, the award recognizes projects that elevate the perception and performance of chain link fence systems. Architects, engineers, designers, and fence contractors are encouraged to submit entries that showcase the versatility, durability, and aesthetic potential of chain link in a variety of settings—from parks and campuses to commercial developments and public infrastructure.

Award Eligibility and Criteria
Eligible projects must prominently feature chain link fencing as an architectural or structural element. Submissions will be judged based on:

- Creativity and originality in design
- Integration and function of chain link systems
- Installation quality and innovation
- Visual and environmental impact

Recognition and Prizes
Winners will receive cash awards, professional recognition, and media exposure through CLFMI's website, social channels, and events. Both the design firm and fence contractor involved in the winning project will receive custom plaques and be recognized at the CLFMI Annual Meeting.

Submission Deadline
All entries for the 2025–2026 award must be submitted by November 1, 2025. Submission guidelines and application forms are available at:
About CLFMI
The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is the industry’s leading trade association promoting quality and innovation in chain link fencing. Through research, education, and award programs like the Les Grube Memorial Design Award, CLFMI supports excellence in fence manufacturing and installation.
For more information, contact Mark Levin via email at info@chainlinkinfo.org.

