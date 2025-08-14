HMC Home Care Expands Services and Seeks Compassionate Caregivers

HMC Home Care Logo Caregiver Laughing with Client Caregiver & Couple

"We're looking for individuals who genuinely care about making a difference in people's lives. With the addition of our Care Home, we're able to serve more families with a wider range of care needs." — Lowelyn Cudjoe, Administrator at HMC Home Care

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMC Home Care, affiliated with Hawaii Medical College, is proud to announce its continued growth and is seeking compassionate, dependable caregivers to join its team. With a mission to provide exceptional support to Hawaii’s aging population, HMC Home Care now offers two levels of care — personalized in-home services and its newly opened residential Care Home , which provides 24/7 care for loved ones who need full-time support.HMC Home Care has positions for experienced caregivers and those who want to enter the career. The company offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, and the unique advantage for those new to the field — training through Hawaii Medical College . New team members can earn while they learn, gaining the skills and certifications necessary for a rewarding and impactful career in healthcare.“Our caregivers are the heart of what we do,” said Lowelyn Cudjoe, Administrator at HMC Home Care. “We’re looking for individuals who genuinely care about making a difference in people’s lives. With the addition of our Care Home, we’re able to serve even more families and meet a wider range of care needs across the islands.”Why Join HMC Home Care?● Competitive pay and benefits● Flexible schedules● Comprehensive training at Hawaii Medical College● Opportunity to provide care in both home and residential settings● Make a meaningful difference in the lives of Hawaii’s kupuna (elders)Whether you’re an experienced caregiver or new to the field, HMC Home Care provides the resources, training, and community support to help you succeed.For more information or to apply, visit hmchomecare.com/careers or call 808-500-7484.About HMC Home Care & HMC Care HomeHMC Home Care was conceived within Hawaii Medical College as they recognized the growing need for well-trained, consistent care for our aging population. Recently expanded, they now offer residential care in their HMC Care Home. Both provide trusted care by trained staff who are assessed and monitored by experienced leadership. Much of the staff has been trained by Hawaii Medical College and taught by professional caregivers.They offer families exceptional individualized care for an aging or ill adult whether in their own homes or in a residential care home setting. The caregivers strive to engage with the seniors and to interact with them in ways that are most comfortable to them, helping to ease the concerns of both families and the cared-for. The goal is to allow them to maintain their sense of independence while being assisted and safe.The mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals in need, helping them to maintain independence and dignity while living in the comfort of their own homes or in the new residential care home. The caregivers are dedicated to supporting clients and their families by building strong, trusting relationships and tailoring our services to meet their unique needs and preferences. The team of experienced and skilled caregivers is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct and positively impacting the lives of those we serve.###

