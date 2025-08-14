Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,441 in the last 365 days.

AHA webinar: Learn how age-friendly health systems can improve care

The AHA on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. ET will host a webinar on age-friendly health systems and how they can strengthen care delivery. Adam Koontz, senior director of patient support services at Novant Health, will share how the health system used data, team-based strategies and quality improvement principles to drive adoption, overcome challenges and build momentum for culture change in caring for older adults. REGISTER NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA webinar: Learn how age-friendly health systems can improve care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more