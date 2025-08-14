AHA webinar: Learn how age-friendly health systems can improve care

The AHA on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. ET will host a webinar on age-friendly health systems and how they can strengthen care delivery. Adam Koontz, senior director of patient support services at Novant Health, will share how the health system used data, team-based strategies and quality improvement principles to drive adoption, overcome challenges and build momentum for culture change in caring for older adults. REGISTER NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.