Resentencing Law Doesn’t Tie Mental Problems to Crime

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday reversed an order denying resentencing under a statute applicable to inmates who suffer from mental health problems attributable to military service, holding that it was error to take into account the lack of connection between the defendant’s criminal activity and his medical condition.

