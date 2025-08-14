Ninth Circuit Revives Putative Class Action Over Concealed-Carry Gun Regulations

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a putative class action against the City of Los Angeles by parties arrested for possessing secreted firearms who are asserting Second Amendment claims based on having been prevented from obtaining concealed-carry permits under a strict municipal policy—subsequently rescinded in light of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision—of only issuing licenses to judges and police officers.

