Mendocino County Superior Court launches online tool for accessing court records

In addition to accessing court records, the new system, called re:Search CA, allows members of the public to also build dashboards for specific cases, create custom court calendars, set up reminders for upcoming hearings and receive alerts when new documents are filed related to cases.

