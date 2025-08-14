Error to Use State Disclosure Rule in U.S. Trade Secrets Case

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that a trial judge erred in striking a plaintiff’s trade secret allegations for failing to identify the information at issue with sufficient particularity at the outset of discovery, saying the jurist improperly imported a California timing rule not present in the federal statutory scheme.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.