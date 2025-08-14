Submit Release
News Search

Error to Use State Disclosure Rule in U.S. Trade Secrets Case

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that a trial judge erred in striking a plaintiff’s trade secret allegations for failing to identify the information at issue with sufficient particularity at the outset of discovery, saying the jurist improperly imported a California timing rule not present in the federal statutory scheme.

