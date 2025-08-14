Life Changing Energy Ranks No. 284 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced Life Changing Energy is No. 284 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Life Changing Energy also ranked #4 in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, #8 in Education, and #5 in Michigan. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."Being recognized on the Inc 5000 list for the 2nd year in a row is an exciting milestone, but what truly fuels us at Life Changing Energy is the ripple effect we’re creating. Our mission to raise the world’s vibration one healer at a time is about more than just teaching—it’s about spreading awareness of alternative healing modalities, making that knowledge fun and accessible to all. Watching our students go out and do great things, impacting their communities and beyond, is what makes this journey so rewarding. This recognition only drives us to keep reaching more people and empowering more healers to spread positive change."— Vickie Gould, Founder & CEO, Life Changing EnergyThis year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About Life Changing EnergyLife Changing Energy is a leading educational organization dedicated to empowering individuals through sound and energy healing and complementary modalities. Since its founding, the company has made a profound impact on the holistic wellness community by offering accessible, bite-sized, and engaging courses that appeal to both seasoned practitioners and newcomers. The curriculum blends ancient wisdom with modern techniques, creating a unique and enriching learning experience. With over 34,000 graduates worldwide, Life Changing Energy has become a trusted name in the healing space. The company’s mission to raise the world’s vibration one healer at a time continues to drive its growth, fostering a supportive community and spreading knowledge of alternative healing modalities to create lasting, positive change.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.