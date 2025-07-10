Kelly Seitz’s Journey Featured in International #1 Bestselling Book 'Whispers of the Soul'

Kelly Seitz 2025

Massage therapist and sound healer shares her powerful way through grief and healing in the #1 international best seller "Whispers of the Soul"

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Sound Healer Kelly Seitz is one of 31 inspiring authors featured in the international #1 bestselling anthology, Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. Released June 21, 2025, the book reached #1 bestseller status in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia and also topped the Hot New Releases charts in multiple categories both in the U.S. and abroad.In her chapter, “Losing Myself to Find Myself,” Kelly Seitz recounts the sudden passing of her ex-husband, George, and the emotional aftermath that followed. The experience marked a turning point, forcing her to confront deep grief and reassess the direction of her life.“I found myself once again, curled up on the kitchen floor sobbing over my loss,” Seitz writes. “The grief. The pain. The terrifying nightmare.”Seeking support and healing, Seitz turned to sacred plant medicine and participated in two Ayahuasca ceremonies. It was during those ceremonies that she was introduced to sound as a healing tool.“It was during those ceremonies that I was introduced to sound through different instruments… The medicine and music penetrated every cell of my being,” she writes.Following that experience, Seitz trained in crystal bowls, tuning forks, and Peter Hess Sound Massage. She is now a Certified Sound Healer and energy worker, helping others navigate grief and trauma through sound. “Sound saved my life,” she says. “It allowed me to be a better, more present parent to my wonderful girls.”Whispers of the Soul is the second anthology from Life Changing Energy and follows the success of its first book, The Call Within. All proceeds from Whispers of the Soul support Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body, and spirit.About Kelly Seitz:Kelly Seitz is a Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Sound Healer, Chakradance Facilitator, Peter Hess Sound Practitioner, Tuning Fork Practitioner, and energy worker based in Washington State. Through her business, b.e. therapeutics, she helps women awaken their inner power using vibrational tools, sound, and intuitive movement. Her clients describe her work as compassionate, empowering, and life-changing.For media inquiries or to connect with Kelly Seitz, visit www.balanceandenergy.com or email b.e.therapeutics@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.