WYDOT will close eastbound off-ramp at Point of Rocks for paving

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. will be closing the eastbound off-ramp at the Point of Rocks Interchange, exit 130, on Interstate 80 for paving operations tomorrow, August 13. There will be variable message signs directing traffic to exit at Superior to take the service road to the Point of Rocks Interchange.

The work will necessitate lane closures and localized flaggers will control traffic. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. Drivers are also advised to be aware of haul trucks and construction traffic for the duration of the project. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

The overall scope of work for this project includes bridge work, grading, milling and paving. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026, but the contractor is tentatively planning on finishing all work in 2025. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

#

WYDOT Photo: Construction work near Point of Rocks