Epic Expands to Colorado with New Aurora Office to Meet Rising Demand for Security and Architectural Window Films

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic, the nation’s largest 3M™ safety and security window film dealer, has opened a new location at 6105 S Main Street, Suite 200, Aurora, CO 80016 to meet the growing demand for breach-resistant window film and other specialty glass solutions in Colorado’s schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities.

Colorado school districts are responding to escalating campus violence with increased investments in physical security—particularly at vulnerable entry points. While the state has not mandated security glazing or film in every K-12 facility, recent guidance from the Colorado School Safety Working Group recommends districts “consider bullet-resistant film and/or bullet-resistant framing and glazing on doors and first-floor windows.” Coupled with state grant programs that help fund security upgrades, these recommendations have sparked a wave of entry-hardening projects reminiscent of Texas’s own school safety push just a few years ago.

“Colorado is at a pivotal moment,” said Chris Eder, Epic co-founder. “Districts have the resources and guidance to act now, and many are choosing solutions that can be implemented quickly without sacrificing aesthetics—like 3M’s breach-resistant films.”

The new Aurora location allows Epic to bring its award-winning expertise to school districts across the state, while also serving corporate offices, medical campuses, and other organizations looking to improve safety, energy efficiency, privacy, or branding.

Epic’s full suite of services includes:

• Safety & Security Films – Breach-resistant solutions that deter intruders, delay forced entry, and protect against glass-related injuries.

• Solar Films – Reduce heat gain, glare, and energy costs while enhancing comfort.

• Privacy & Decorative Films – Add visual privacy, branding, or design accents to interior glass.

• Custom Graphics & Branded Environments – Transform glass, walls, and spaces with tailored visual solutions.

For Eder, the move is also personal. Born in Brush, Colorado, he lived in the state until early adulthood. “This expansion is a homecoming for me,” he said. “Colorado shaped who I am, and I’m proud to be back, helping protect the schools and communities here.”

About Epic Security & Architectural Window Films and Graphics

Epic is an award-winning, national 3M™ Prestige Dealer, providing security window film, architectural window film, decorative and privacy glass, branded environment & wall covering solutions for commercial, retail, school, and residential clients across the United States. As the largest 3M Safety Film dealer in the U.S., Epic is a recognized industry leader using 100% in-house certified installation technicians, and earning a reputation for exceptional quality, innovative solutions, end-to-end customer service, and integrity. For more information, please visit epiccos.com.

