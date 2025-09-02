Cherry Creek School District Awards Nation’s Largest School Security Film Project to Epic Security & Architectural Films

Cherry Creek’s evidence-backed process confirmed Epic and 3M’s S2400 solution as the top-performing choice for intrusion resistance and student safety.

Cherry Creek’s choice sends a powerful message: when lives are at stake, there's no room for compromise.” — Kelly Eder, President and Owner, Epic Solar Control

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Creek School District No. 5, one of Colorado’s most highly regarded and accomplished school systems, has awarded its district-wide school security window film project to Epic Security & Architectural Window Films and Graphics (Epic). The award marks the largest school security window film project ever undertaken in Colorado—and the largest of its kind in the United States.

Cherry Creek’s decision followed a rigorous selection process that included advanced field testing for ballistic and impact resistance. Epic’s installation of 3M™ Scotchshield™ Security Window Film S2400 significantly outperformed competing products, providing the district with clear evidence that the solution will deliver the safety and long-term value it required.

A key factor in the decision was Epic’s proprietary installation of 3M’s Impact Protection Attachment (IPA) system, which anchors the film to window and door frames to hold broken glass in place and reduce the risk of flying glass shards. While other products failed to maintain the integrity of the security film and glass, Epic’s IPA installation ensured the film’s full protective performance. Few districts nationwide conduct this level of testing, a reflection of Cherry Creek’s data-driven, evidence-based approach to protecting its students and staff.

Cherry Creek’s decision reflects the same high standards it applies across academics, athletics, and operations. By conducting rigorous testing and requiring proven performance, the district ensured its investment in security would meet the same level of excellence that defines its classrooms and community. “That diligence is exactly why this partnership is so meaningful,” said Chris Eder, Chief Visionary Officer of Epic. “Cherry Creek demanded evidence, and the results showed that our installation process with 3M’s S2400 and IPA system provides unmatched protection. It’s a standard we’re proud to deliver on.”

Epic: The Obvious Choice

Epic, one of the nation’s largest 3M window film dealers and a multi-year 3M National Dealer of the Year, has become the trusted leader for school security film projects nationwide. Known for installations “done right,” Epic employs only 100% in-house certified security film experts to ensure the integrity and performance of every installation. The company recently completed the largest 3M™ S2400 school project in Texas, and with Cherry Creek’s award, Epic has now been entrusted with one of the largest school security film projects in U.S. history. “Cherry Creek’s choice sends a powerful message: when lives are at stake, there is no room for compromise,” said Kelly Eder, President of Epic. “We’re honored to bring our expertise and partnership with 3M to a district that sets the standard for excellence and to deliver the most advanced school security film solution available.”

Cherry Creek School District: A Legacy of Excellence

Cherry Creek is more than Colorado’s fourth-largest school district; it is one of its most accomplished. Serving more than 53,000 students across 70 schools in eight municipalities, Cherry Creek boasts a 91% graduation rate, one of the highest percentages of teachers with advanced degrees in the state, and participation in extracurricular programs exceeding 80%. The district has earned 248 state athletic titles as of July 2025 and has been named to Forbes America’s Best-in-State Employers 2025. As it celebrates 75 years of excellence in the 2025–26 school year, Cherry Creek continues to set the bar for academic achievement, athletics, and community impact.

About The Technology

The film selected to protect the Cherry Creek School District is 3M™ Scotchshield™ Security Window Film S2400, which features a polyurethane design that provides greater tear strength and elongation over PET films of similar thickness, enabling it to absorb impact to resist tearing. Properly installed with 3M™ Impact Protection Attachment (IPA) Sealant as a key component of the system, it helps increase security, provides extra response time for authorities, and helps to prevent flying glass shards. Optically clear and UL972 tested, it strengthens doors and windows without compromising aesthetics. “Cherry Creek’s rigorous evaluation affirmed what our research has shown — that the 3M™ Scotchshield™ Security Window Film S2400 provides the strength, flexibility, and clarity that customers are requesting to support delayed entry,” said Tony Adleta, Architectural Markets- National Sales Manager, 3M Transportation and Electronics Business Group. “We’re proud to partner with Epic to bring this innovation to one of the nation’s most respected school districts, helping protect students and staff while preserving the welcoming environment of their campuses.”

About Epic Security & Architectural Window Films and Graphics

Epic is an award-winning, national 3M™ Prestige Dealer, providing security window film, architectural window film, decorative and privacy glass, and branded environment solutions for commercial, retail, school, and residential clients across the United States. As one of the largest 3M Safety & Security Film dealers in the nation, Epic is recognized for industry-leading certified installation processes, end-to-end customer service, and a steadfast commitment to integrity and quality. For more information, visit www.epiccos.com.

Epic School Safety Film- 100% Security Certified Experts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.